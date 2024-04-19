Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    '7 kids given by Allah, poverty given by Modi': Muslim woman on why Rahul Gandhi should be PM (WATCH)

    The video garnered significant attention on X, amassing 37.9k views, with nearly 3,000 users liking it and over 1,000 reposts. Nevertheless, the video sparked criticism among some social media users, who argued that families with more than two children should not be eligible for ration cards.

    A viral video making rounds on social media has stirred controversy as a Muslim woman expressed her support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to become India's Prime Minister, citing the belief that his leadership would alleviate poverty. However, the irony unfolded when she disclosed having seven children and attributed their existence to Allah while blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for poverty.

    LS elections 2024: Deafening sounds of gunfire exchange near polling booth in Manipur; video surfaces (WATCH)

    Earlier, on April 17, Rahul Gandhi clarified his stance on poverty eradication during a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

    He stressed that while poverty couldn't be eliminated instantly, concerted efforts could significantly alleviate it. Gandhi's remarks came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ridicule of his poverty removal pledge, labeling him a "royal magician" who had suddenly appeared with promises after decades of his party's rule.

    Hubli corporator's daughter murder case: Demand for death penalty for accused grows as outrage ensues

    PM Modi, addressing a rally, mocked Gandhi's announcement, questioning the efficacy of such claims after years of Congress governance. He derided the Congress scion's proclamation as laughable, highlighting the long-standing promises made by the party regarding poverty eradication.

