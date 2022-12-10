Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu named Himachal's new CM, to take oath on December 11

    The decision came a day after newly elected Congress MLAs passed a resolution authorising the Congress's high command to choose the legislature party's next leader. On Saturday, the Congress high command approved the names.  
     

    Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu named Himachal's new CM; Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 7:13 PM IST

    Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, one of Himachal Pradesh's most high-profile leaders, will be the new Chief Minister, with Mukesh Agnihotri named deputy chief minister, announced Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel after Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Shimla on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The Congress high command approved the names. The oath-taking ceremony will be held on Sunday at 11:00 am, as per Baghel. 

    The decision came a day after newly elected Congress MLAs passed a resolution authorising the Congress's high command to choose the legislature party's next leader.

    Also read:  Congress' Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu likely to be next Himachal CM: Reports

    Previously, there had been speculation that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla, and two observers, Baghel and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, would fly to New Delhi to announce the CM face.

    Besides Sukhu, who led the Congress campaign committee during the assembly election, Mandi MP and state party president Pratibha Singh and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing assembly Mukesh Agnihotri were the frontrunners for the chief ministership.

    However, Pratibha Singh, the widow of former CM Virbhadra Singh, has dropped out of the race. Although 18 of the 40 Congress legislators supported her, they believed the CM should be among the MLAs.

    Also read: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take final decision on Himachal Pradesh's CM name: Report

    Reacting to the news, Pratibha Singh, while talking to the media, said, "They accept the decision finalised by the Congress high command."

    The Congress won 40 seats in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Sukhu was one of three names floated for the next Chief Minister, the other two being Pratibha Singh and Mukesh Agnihotri.

    On Friday, supporters of Singh and Sukhu were seen face-to-face with each other outside the party office, raising slogans supporting their respective leaders.

    Also read: Himachal CM race: Show of strength by Pratibha Singh's supporters, blocks Bhupesh Baghel's carcade

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2022, 7:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyclone Mandous: Strom weakens into deep depression; 25,000 civic workers clearing city - adt

    Cyclone Mandous: Strom weakens into deep depression; 25,000 civic workers clearing city

    Congress Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu likely to be next Himachal CM reports here is everything you need to know about him gcw

    Congress' Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu likely to be next Himachal CM: Reports

    Post MCD results Delhi BJP claims AAP trying to lure its leaders councillors gcw

    Post MCD results, Delhi BJP claims AAP trying to lure its leaders, councillors

    Telangana 16 held for barging into dentist's home and kidnapping her - adt

    Telangana: 16 held for barging into dentist's home and kidnapping her

    Goa Mopa International airport to be inaugurated on December 11 here is how it will look gcw

    Goa’s Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated on December 11; Here's how it will look

    Recent Stories

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan fastest 200 enough to hand India pride against Bangladesh; Twitter satisfied-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Kishan's fastest 200 enough to hand India pride; Twitter satisfied

    Qatar World Cup 2022, NED vs ARG: Louis van Gaal quits as Netherlands boss after Argentina ouster in pre-quarters-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Louis van Gaal quits as Netherlands boss after Argentina ouster in pre-quarters

    SNAP 2022: Admit card for December 18 exam released; check process, other details - adt

    SNAP 2022: Admit card for December 18 exam released; check process, other details

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan coach Uttam Majumdar reveals his 200-ball power-hitting training, shadow batting-ayh

    Ishan Kishan's coach Uttam Majumdar reveals his 200-ball power-hitting training and shadow batting

    Cyclone Mandous: Strom weakens into deep depression; 25,000 civic workers clearing city - adt

    Cyclone Mandous: Strom weakens into deep depression; 25,000 civic workers clearing city

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon