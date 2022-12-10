Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu named Himachal's new CM, to take oath on December 11

The decision came a day after newly elected Congress MLAs passed a resolution authorising the Congress's high command to choose the legislature party's next leader. On Saturday, the Congress high command approved the names.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, one of Himachal Pradesh's most high-profile leaders, will be the new Chief Minister, with Mukesh Agnihotri named deputy chief minister, announced Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel after Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Shimla on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The Congress high command approved the names. The oath-taking ceremony will be held on Sunday at 11:00 am, as per Baghel.

Previously, there had been speculation that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla, and two observers, Baghel and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, would fly to New Delhi to announce the CM face.

Besides Sukhu, who led the Congress campaign committee during the assembly election, Mandi MP and state party president Pratibha Singh and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing assembly Mukesh Agnihotri were the frontrunners for the chief ministership.

However, Pratibha Singh, the widow of former CM Virbhadra Singh, has dropped out of the race. Although 18 of the 40 Congress legislators supported her, they believed the CM should be among the MLAs.

Reacting to the news, Pratibha Singh, while talking to the media, said, "They accept the decision finalised by the Congress high command."

The Congress won 40 seats in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Sukhu was one of three names floated for the next Chief Minister, the other two being Pratibha Singh and Mukesh Agnihotri.

On Friday, supporters of Singh and Sukhu were seen face-to-face with each other outside the party office, raising slogans supporting their respective leaders.

