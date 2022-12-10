Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take final decision on Himachal Pradesh's CM name: Report

Along with new national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the party's campaign in Himachal Pradesh with several rallies and was also involved in election strategy. Many leaders praised her for leading the party to victory and defeating the election machinery of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Congress Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whom the party leaders credited for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election victory, will decide who will be the state's new Chief Minister. This follows a day of high drama in the hill state, with rival factions vying for the top positions.

On Friday evening, the state's 40 Congress MLAs passed the party's traditional one-line resolution authorising the 'high command' to make a decision. The decision is expected to be made by Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and new national president Mallikarjun Kharge led the party's campaign in Himachal Pradesh with several rallies and was also involved in election strategy. Many leaders praised her for leading the party to victory and defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party's election machinery.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022 was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's first electrol win as a campaign leader. While she was canvassing in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year, the party lost the assembly elections.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed Agnipath, inflation, unemployment, and the old pension scheme during rallies in Sirmour, Kangra, Solan and Una.

The Congress legislators meeting on Friday late at night was held with central overseers Rajeev Shukla, Bhupinder Hooda, and Bhupesh Baghel present to coordinate. They spoke with each MLA to determine who had the most support.

However, the 'high command' resolution followed a show of force by supporters of state Congress chief Pratibha Singh ahead of the meeting in Shimla, her family's stronghold. A swarm of party workers chanted slogans and even blocked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's car, demanding that Pratibha Singh, a three-time MP and the wife of late leader Virbhadra Singh, an ex-royal, 'deserves the top post.' Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri are running alongside her, and both have pockets of support in areas outside of Shimla.

