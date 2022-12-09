Himachal CM race: Show of strength by Pratibha Singh's supporters, blocks Bhupesh Baghel's carcade

Supporters of Pratibha Singh marched to the city's Chaura Maidan area and started chanting slogans in support of the party's state chief and her husband, Virbhadra Singh. They even tried to block observers' vehicles, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

A day after landslide victory in Himachal Pradesh, the meeting of Congress MLAs to choose the new chief minister is underway. On Friday, the Congress party faced chaos when its own party workers raised slogans and blocked party leaders' cars in an aggressive show of support for state chief Pratibha Singh, a frontrunner for Chief Minister.

At Virbhadra Singh's Shimla home, Holly Lodge, dozens of Congress MLAs were spotted. Supporters of his widow, Pratibha Singh, marched to the city's Chaura Maidan area and started chanting slogans in support of the party's state chief and her husband, Virbhadra Singh. They even tried to block observers' vehicles, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and chanted for Singh to be appointed as the state's next chief minister. The police scrambled to control the supporters, who later chanted similar slogans outside the party office and at Virbhadra Singh's residence.

Pratibha Singh's camp claimed to have the support of 15 MLAs, while Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Shuku's camp claimed to have the support of 21, with four MLAs opposing both.

Along with state unit chief Pratibha Singh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri are in the race for the position of Himachal chief minister. In addition, Harshwardhan Chauhan is rumoured to be in the race; however, the three factions are the focus.

A three-time MP, Pratibha Singh, draws her power and stature from her marriage to Virbhadra Singh, the royal scion of Rampur-Bushahr near Shimla, who was a six-time chief minister. Last year, Virbhadra Singh died, and Vikramaditya Singh, his son with Pratibha Singh, is now a two-term MLA. Pratibha Singh supporters claim that 'votes were sought in Raja sahib's name.'

Today while talking to the media, Pratibha Singh said, "They (Congress high command) can't neglect his (Virbhadra Singh) family." "We won because of his name, face, and work. You cannot use his name, face, and family and then credit someone else. The high command will not allow it," she said.

