Congress' Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu likely to be next Himachal CM: Reports

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who headed the Congress campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh is likely to be the next chief minister, party sources said on Saturday. The new chief minister is likely to take oath Sunday, they said.

Sukhu, a four-term lawmaker and the previous president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, is close to party leader Rahul Gandhi. He is a lawyer by education and emerged through the ranks from the Congress wing National Student Union of India (NSUI). From college to a full-time political career, he was president of the state Youth Congress in the 2000s. He was replaced as state unit chief in 2019 by Kuldeep Rathore reportedly in a compromise against factionalism.

The reports claim that he had a reputation for criticising Virbhadra Singh, a six-time chief minister and veteran of the Congress. At a gathering of freshly elected party MLAs on Saturday night in Shimla, Sukhu is most likely to be chosen as the Congress Legislature Party leader. The legislature party will meet again in 24 hours, at this time.

By capturing 40 of the 68 assembly seats, the Congress ousted the BJP in the mountainous state. The results were announced on Thursday after the election polls closed on November 12. The wife of Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh, the head of the state's Congress, and Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, were among the contenders for the role of chief minister.

