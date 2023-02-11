Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar slams Chahatt Khanna; sends Rs 100 cr legal notice over 'damage of reputation'

    Sukesh slammed the TV actor over the allegations and said, "I have no interest to date or be with women, who are already married or have children. I am not desperate like these Gold Diggers like Chahatt."

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has slammed TV actor Chahatt Khanna saying that her statement has caused damage to his reputation and slapped Rs 100 crore legal notice, along with 'unconditional apology'. 

    Chahatt had earlier revealed that Sukesh proposed to her in Tihar jail. In an interview, the TV actor said, "He was dressed in a fancy shirt, had sprayed on a lot of perfume, and was wearing a gold chain. He introduced himself as the owner of a popular south Indian TV channel and the nephew of J Jayalalithaa."

    "He said he had been arrested in an EVM-tampering case during elections but was being given VIP treatment in jail. He said he was a fan of mine and had watched my TV show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and wanted to meet me. I was frantic and told him, 'Why would you call me here? I have left my six-month-old baby at home and have come here thinking it's an event.' Then, before I knew it, he went down on one knee and said he wanted to marry me," she added.

    "I shouted at him, saying, 'I am married and I have two kids.' But he said my husband was not the right man for me and that he would be a father to my kids. I got so anxious that I started crying," she further said.

    Meanwhile, Sukesh slammed the TV actor over the allegations and said, "I have no interest to date or be with women, who are already married or have children. I am not desperate like these Gold Diggers like Chahatt. My association with Chahatt, Nikki has been only for professional reasons, for which the meetings happened, and advance was paid."

    "Chahatt says she did not realise that she was in Tihar!! How can someone not know that they are entering a jail for a mulaqat? Was she a 10-year-old, in fact even a 10-year-old would know what a jail looks like," he also opined.

    With this, the alleged conman's lawyer has sent a legal notice to Chahatt as her statement has caused "damage" to his reputation and caused 'irreplaceable harm' to his client.

