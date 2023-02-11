Congress, Left fighting 'kushti' in Kerala and have done 'dosti' in Tripura: PM Modi in election rally

The Prime Minister said the trinity of 'Housing-Health-Income' is empowering Tripura. He said PM Awas Yojana has changed the lives of the poor people. He also said that the BJP government has built about 3 lakh pucca houses for the poor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 11) visited poll-bound Tripura and highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's developmental work in the state and said that it is poised to become the 'Gateway' of South Asia.

Addressing an election rally in Ambassa, PM Modi said the BJP government is striving to bring forth the contributions of the tribal people in nation-building through its consistent steps of recognising their efforts.

PM Modi said he had promised "HIRA" (Highways, Internet ways, Railways and Airways) in Tripura and people could see the delivery of projects. The work of doubling the length of National Highways in Tripura is at a high pace.

"The work of laying optical fiber in villages is going on in Tripura. In the last eight years, more than three times the optical fiber has been laid in Tripura. Around 5,000 km of new roads were built in Tripura to connect its villages. Optical fiber and 4G connectivity are being brought to villages. Now, Tripura is becoming global. Tripura is poised to become the 'Gateway' of South Asia," PM Modi said.

He said the BJP government is focussing on increasing the income of people in Tripura. Money has been transferred into the bank accounts of farmers under PM-Kisan. "This amount will be increased once BJP comes back to power. Under our rule, farmers are reaping the benefits of MSP (minimum support price)," he said.

The Prime Minister further attacked the Left and Congress and said that both parties had stalled development in Tripura.

"Earlier police stations in Tripura were captured by the CPM cadre but now under BJP rule, there is a rule of law in the state. Now, there is women empowerment in the state and there is an ease of living. For decades, the rule of Congress and Communists hindered the development of Tripura," PM Modi said.

"BJP government brought development to Tripura. Violence is not anymore the identity of Tripura. BJP made the state free from fear and violence. The Congress and the Left only know how to betray the poor. They can never free the poor from any problem. BJP as your servant, as your true companion, is working hard day and night to remove your every concern," he added.