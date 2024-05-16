Vicky Kaushal turns 36: 7 interesting facts about the 'Uri' actor

Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal graduated with a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai.
Vicky won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of a supporting role in the critically acclaimed film "Uri: The Surgical Strike" (2019).
Known for intense roles in 'Masaan' and 'Uri,' Vicky Kaushal also shines in diverse characters, from romantic leads to comedy in films like 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Lust Stories'.
Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal, is a renowned action director in Bollywood who has worked on numerous blockbuster films.
Vicky is proficient in languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, and English. His ability to speak multiple languages fluently has enabled him to connect with a diverse audience.
Vicky honed his acting skills in theatre. He was actively involved in theatre productions during his college days and gained valuable experience on stage.
Vicky is an avid traveler and often shares glimpses of his adventures on social media. He enjoys exploring new destinations and experiencing different cultures.