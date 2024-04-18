Sugar-coated politics: Arvind Kejriwal accused of eating 'too many mangoes' to manipulate blood sugar levels

The accusation came during a hearing in a Delhi court where Kejriwal had filed an application requesting continuous monitoring of his sugar levels and permission to consult his doctor.

In a startling revelation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (April 18) accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of intentionally consuming mangoes, sweets, and sugar-laden tea in an apparent effort to manipulate his blood sugar levels.

The accusation came during a hearing in a Delhi court where Kejriwal had filed an application requesting continuous monitoring of his sugar levels and permission to consult his doctor. The application highlighted Kejriwal's fluctuating blood sugar levels and his need for regular consultations with his physician, preferably through video conferences three times a week.

Special Public Prosecutor Zoheb Hossain opposed Kejriwal's plea, citing the CM's purported consumption of sugary foods as evidence. Hossain argued that Kejriwal's actions were aimed at laying the groundwork for seeking bail by demonstrating fluctuations in his blood sugar levels.

In response, Advocate Vivek Jain, representing Kejriwal, criticized the ED's assertions, accusing them of playing to the media and announced Kejriwal's withdrawal of the application, with plans to submit an improved version.

The court, seeking clarification, requested a medical report from jail authorities regarding Kejriwal's dietary habits and postponed further proceedings until the following day.

Arvind Kejriwal has been in judicial custody at Tihar jail since his arrest by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the scrapped excise policy. The trial court has extended his custody until April 23, 2024.

In a parallel legal battle, Kejriwal has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea against his arrest and subsequent remand in the excise policy case.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Delhi High Court seeks directives to the Director General of Prisons to facilitate efficient governance in Delhi by allowing Kejriwal to conduct meetings with assembly members and cabinet ministers via video conferencing.