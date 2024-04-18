Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Annamalai wave in TN': BJP leader's poster on sailing boats ahead of LS Elections 2024 breaks internet -WATCH

    Following an exhaustive Yatra across all 234 districts of Tamil Nadu, a feat unparalleled in the state's history, Aannamalai has thrown himself into an intensive campaign for the 2024 elections.

    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    In a political saga that has gripped Tamil Nadu since 2021, BJP leader K Aannamalai has emerged as a towering figure, commanding attention with his relentless critique of the ruling DMK.

    Known as the "blue-eyed boy of Modi," K Annamalai's unwavering determination and commanding demeanor have firmly entrenched him in the state's political discourse. Recently, a video surfaced on social media showing Annamalai's image displayed on a fishing boat as part of a BJP campaign.

    Following an exhaustive Yatra across all 234 districts of Tamil Nadu, a feat unparalleled in the state's history, Aannamalai has thrown himself into an intensive campaign for the 2024 elections.

    The BJP state president's relentless efforts extend beyond traditional media, with a ubiquitous presence on platforms like YouTube and social media, complementing his grueling 12+ hours of daily campaigning under the scorching sun.

    While his unconventional methods may draw criticism from some quarters, Aannamalai's unwavering commitment to challenging the status quo has earned him the name Political Juggernaut.

    As Tamil Nadu prepares to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday (April 19), the state's political landscape finds itself energized by Aannamalai's formidable presence, shaking the foundations of established regional powers like the DMK and AIADMK.

