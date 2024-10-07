Strengthening ties: PM Modi, Maldivian President Muizzu discuss bilateral relations, economic support (WATCH)

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, is on his first state visit to India since taking office in November. His visit is particularly notable as it follows an 'India Out' campaign during his presidential run, which called for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 7) stressed the vital role of the Maldives in India's 'Neighborhood First' policy and the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision. The discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties come in the wake of a period marked by strained relations between the two nations.

"India and Maldives relations are centuries old. India is Maldives' nearest neighbor and close friend," PM Modi said. He further said, "Maldives holds an important position in our neighborhood policy and SAGAR vision. India has always played the role of first responder for the Maldives."

Despite these challenges, both leaders expressed their commitment to enhancing their bilateral relationship. PM Modi acknowledged India's crucial support to the Maldives during crises, highlighting their shared vision of a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership.

"Development partnership is an important pillar of our (India-Maldives) relations. We have always prioritized the needs of the Maldivian people," he added.

In a significant gesture of support, PM Modi announced critical financial assistance to help the Maldives recover from its ongoing economic downturn.

"This year, SBI did a rollover of 100 million dollars of the Treasury Bench of Maldives. Additionally, a 400 million dollars and Rs 3,000 crores currency swap agreement was signed, tailored to the Maldives' needs," he said, reinforcing India's commitment to the island nation's economic stability.

