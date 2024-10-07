Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love affair turns deadly: Married man confesses to killing 14-year-old in Pakur

    Police in Jharkhand have arrested Naresh Pahadia for the murder of 14-year-old Ganga Pahadin. The accused allegedly orchestrated the murder after the victim, with whom he was having an affair, pressured him to marry her. The incident occurred in a forest in Pakur district, and police are currently investigating the case.

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    A shocking revelation has come to light in the murder case of 14-year-old Ganga Pahadin, whose body was found in a forest in Pakur, Jharkhand. The perpetrator was none other than her married lover. Police arrested the accused, and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime, leaving the officers stunned. He was produced before the court and sent to jail.

    Providing information about the incident, Police Station In-Charge Ranjan Kumar Singh said that a technical examination was conducted on the mobile phone found near Ganga Pahadin's body. Call details and other information were retrieved, leading the police to Naresh Pahadia.

    Based on this information, Naresh was arrested. During interrogation, Naresh confessed that he was having an affair with Ganga. Recently, she had been pressuring him to leave his first wife and marry her. Disturbed by this, he hatched a plan to kill her.

    As part of his plan, Naresh called Ganga on September 10 and asked her to meet him at a secluded place, promising to leave his house in the evening. However, he took her to the forest near the village, where two of his accomplices were already present. The three of them strangled Ganga and stabbed her to death. They then dumped her body in the dense forest and fled.

    Ganga's body was found in the forest on September 16. The deceased's father, Jabra Pahadin, filed a murder report. He said that on September 10, Ganga had gone to the hill with her parents for farming in Barbati.

    After finishing work, Ganga said she would return home after checking another field. When she didn't return by evening, her parents began searching for her. Finally, on September 16, they received information from villagers about the discovery of Ganga's body. The police are still searching for Naresh's two accomplices involved in the murder.

