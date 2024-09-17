Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stranded Gujaratis turn landslide setback into joyful Garba celebration in Uttarakhand; WATCH viral video

    In a heartwarming display of resilience and cultural pride, a group of Gujaratis stranded by a landslide in Uttarakhand turned their unforeseen setback into an impromptu celebration.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

    In a heartwarming display of resilience and cultural pride, a group of Gujaratis stranded by a landslide in Uttarakhand turned their unforeseen setback into an impromptu celebration. The incident, which took place on a picturesque road leading to Gangotri, was captured on video and shared widely on social media, quickly garnering viral attention.

    The group, who were en route to their destination, found themselves halted by a landslide that blocked their path. Rather than succumbing to frustration, they chose to embrace the situation with a spirited garba dance, a traditional Gujarati folk dance often performed during festive seasons. Their joyful performance was recorded by Viraj Gorasia and posted on X (formerly Twitter), where it captured the hearts of many viewers.

    Also read: Caught on camera: Swiggy delivery boy steals shoes kept outside flat in UP's Noida (WATCH)

    Gorasia's post, which read, "Currently stuck somewhere in Uttarakhand due to some landslide & a random group of Gujjus thought playing Garba is the best that they can do," was accompanied by the video of the lively dance. The footage shows the group's infectious enthusiasm and unwavering joy as they danced amidst the stunning natural backdrop, turning an inconvenient situation into a celebration of their cultural heritage.

    Social media users were quick to praise the group for their positive attitude and commitment to their traditions. One user humorously noted, "Navratri ki taiyari," suggesting that the group was already in the festive spirit, preparing for the upcoming Navratri festival, a major celebration in Gujarat. Another user appreciated the vibrant nature of the scene, commenting, "That's why the word Vibrant suits with that state," highlighting Gujarat's reputation for its lively and colorful celebrations.

    The video also sparked humorous reactions, with one user imagining how Gujaratis would respond in extreme situations, such as a sinking Titanic, saying, "I can imagine what we gujjus would do when the Titanic is sinking." Another remarked, "Food & Fun is never short with Gujjus," underscoring the community's reputation for finding joy and culinary delight even in challenging circumstances.

    Also read: 'Couldn't handle wife & home, how will he run a country?': Kanhaiya Kumar's jibe at PM Modi sparks row (WATCH)

    This incident not only showcased the group's ability to find joy in adversity but also served as a reminder of the cultural richness and resilience of the Gujarati community. The video has since become a symbol of how cultural traditions can bring light and joy in the face of unexpected challenges.

