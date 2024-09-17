'Couldn't handle wife & home, how will he run a country?': Kanhaiya Kumar's jibe at PM Modi sparks row (WATCH)

Kanhaiya Kumar's remarks, made during a recent speech, questioned PM Modi's capability to lead India given his age and alleged personal shortcomings.

In a blistering critique that has stirred the political pot, firebrand Congress leader and activist Kanhaiya Kumar, unleashed a barrage of scathing comments aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kumar's remarks, made during a recent speech, questioned PM Modi's capability to lead India given his age and alleged personal shortcomings.

“If a person is considered unfit to drive a car after the age of 70, how can a Prime Minister effectively run a country beyond that age?," Kumar said, highlighting a growing concern about age and its impact on leadership, suggesting that Modi's advancing years might impair his ability to govern effectively.

The Congress leader didn’t stop there. He further criticized Modi’s personal life, asserting that if the Prime Minister allegedly struggles to manage his own household, it raises serious doubts about his capacity to handle the complex and multifaceted responsibilities of running a nation.

“If he couldn't even handle his wife, home and personal relationships, how can we trust him to manage a country of over a billion people?” Kumar thundered amid public cheer, laying bare his disdain for Modi’s leadership.

Kumar's comments have ignited a fierce debate online, across political and public spheres. Supporters of Modi have dismissed the remarks as a desperate attempt by a failed politician to seek relevance.

Take a look at reactions

A user commented, "Says the nikkama almost 40-year-old guy. Also we know your popularity."

"Let them abuse him the more they do this the more Modi ji rises," another user wrote.

