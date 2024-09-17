Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Couldn't handle wife & home, how will he run a country?': Kanhaiya Kumar's jibe at PM Modi sparks row (WATCH)

    Kanhaiya Kumar's remarks, made during a recent speech, questioned PM Modi's capability to lead India given his age and alleged personal shortcomings.

    'Couldn't handle wife & home, how will he run a country?': Kanhaiya Kumar's jibe at PM Modi sparks row (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 2:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    In a blistering critique that has stirred the political pot, firebrand Congress leader and activist Kanhaiya Kumar, unleashed a barrage of scathing comments aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kumar's remarks, made during a recent speech, questioned PM Modi's capability to lead India given his age and alleged personal shortcomings.

    “If a person is considered unfit to drive a car after the age of 70, how can a Prime Minister effectively run a country beyond that age?," Kumar said, highlighting a growing concern about age and its impact on leadership, suggesting that Modi's advancing years might impair his ability to govern effectively.

    The Congress leader didn’t stop there. He further criticized Modi’s personal life, asserting that if the Prime Minister allegedly struggles to manage his own household, it raises serious doubts about his capacity to handle the complex and multifaceted responsibilities of running a nation.

    “If he couldn't even handle his wife, home and personal relationships, how can we trust him to manage a country of over a billion people?” Kumar thundered amid public cheer, laying bare his disdain for Modi’s leadership.

    Also read: 'If not Gandhi surname, Rahul would've been a street vendor': Pak analyst lambasts LoP's US speech (WATCH)

    Kumar's comments have ignited a fierce debate online, across political and public spheres. Supporters of Modi have dismissed the remarks as a desperate attempt by a failed politician to seek relevance. 

    Take a look at reactions

    A user commented, "Says the nikkama almost 40-year-old guy. Also we know your popularity."

    "Let them abuse him the more they do this the more Modi ji rises," another user wrote.

     

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs special puja on PM Modi's birthday, offers 74 kg single laddu as prasad anr

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs special puja on PM Modi's birthday, offers 74 kg single laddu as prasad

    'Will probe root cause of rail accidents, conspiracy will not last long': Amit Shah's strong message (WATCH) shk

    'Will probe root cause of rail accidents, conspiracy will not last long': Amit Shah's strong message (WATCH)

    Atishi takes the baton: Why is she AAP's CM choice after Arvind Kejriwal? gcw

    Atishi takes the baton: Why is she AAP's CM choice after Arvind Kejriwal?

    Actor Darshan and gang judicial custody extended until Sept 30 in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended until Sept 30 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Number of Indians earning Rs 10 crore annually sees a staggering 63% rise, Rs 5 crore per annum up 49%: Report snt

    Number of Indians earning Rs 10 crore annually sees a staggering 63% rise, Rs 5 crore per annum up 49%: Report

    Recent Stories

    iOS 18 rolled out in India: How to download Apple's latest update? Check eligible iPhones and more gcw

    iOS 18 rolled out in India: How to download Apple's latest update? Check eligible iPhones and more

    Can alcohol cause memory loss? Effects of wine and beer on brain NTI

    Can alcohol cause memory loss? Effects of wine and beer on brain

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs special puja on PM Modi's birthday, offers 74 kg single laddu as prasad anr

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs special puja on PM Modi's birthday, offers 74 kg single laddu as prasad

    Retirement Age Comparison: India vs. China - Policies, changes, economic impact ATG

    Retirement Age Comparison: India vs. China - Policies, changes, economic impact

    Karan Johar breaks silence on single fatherhood: 'My mother was...' RTM

    Karan Johar breaks silence on single fatherhood: 'My mother was...'

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon