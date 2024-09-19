Bengaluru: Fire accident at MS Ramaiah Memorial hospital damages equipments: See PICS

A fire at MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru, caused by a suspected short circuit, damaged the third floor. All seven ICU patients were safely evacuated. Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze, and the situation is under control. No injuries were reported.

Earlier today, a fire broke out on the third floor of MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru, near the cardiac unit. The blaze, believed to be caused by a short circuit in an air conditioning unit, quickly escalated.



Emergency services responded promptly to the incident. The fire started around 1:15 p.m. and rapidly spread, prompting immediate action from hospital staff and firefighters. The third floor has suffered severe damage.



Hospital CEO Srinivas Murthy confirmed the fire's start time and described the response. He noted that hospital staff quickly evacuated the affected patients and used fire extinguishers to control the blaze.

To enhance safety, the hospital cut off half of its power supply. CEO Murthy emphasized that all safety measures were in place and reassured that no VIP patients were harmed in the incident.



Murthy stated, "The fire started around 1:15 p.m. We evacuated patients promptly and attempted to control the fire with available extinguishers. The power supply was partially cut off to prevent further danger."

Firefighters arrived shortly after the alarm was raised and have been working diligently to control the blaze. They are using water from two fire engines to extinguish the flames and combat the dense smoke.



The situation remains under control as firefighters continue their efforts to fully extinguish the fire. Hospital officials have assured that there is no cause for concern for the patient's relatives.

The first floor of the hospital is completely gutted by the fire, which broke out on the third floor.

