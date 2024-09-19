Haryana Assembly elections 2024: From Ladli Laxmi Yogna to jobs for Agniveers, take a look at BJP's manifesto

The BJP's Haryana election manifesto promises permanent jobs for ex-Agniveers, MSP procurement for 24 commodities, and various welfare schemes. Key pledges include the Laado Laxmi Yojana for women, job creation initiatives, and enhanced healthcare provisions.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) issued their electoral manifesto ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections on October 5, promising permanent jobs for ex-Agniveers and procuring 24 commodities from farmers at the stated Minimum Support Price (MSP). The BJP has made a series of 20 pledges ahead of the Haryana elections, with an emphasis on welfare, jobs, and infrastructure.

The Laado Laxmi Yojana pledges to pay Rs 2,100 per month to every women, as well as the creation of ten industrial towns with the goal of producing work for 50,000 residents each. Other pledges include guaranteed government jobs for 2 lakh locals and an extra 5 lakh job possibilities under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme.

Also Read | BJP chief JP Nadda writes to Kharge, says Congress defending 'failed product' Rahul Gandhi

JP Nadda, Union Health Minister and BJP Chief, launched the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for the 2018 Haryana elections in Rohtak. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Mohan Lal Badoli, the state BJP chief, were also present.

Healthcare measures are also key to the BJP's pledges. The Chirayu-Ayushman Yojana would give free treatment for up to Rs 10 lakh per family, with an extra Rs 5 lakh coverage for older members over the age of 70. The healthcare plan also includes free diagnostics in all hospitals and dialysis at government facilities. Under the Har Ghar Grihani Yojana, the party also plans to supply LPG cylinders for Rs 500, and under the Awal Balika Yojana, it would provide female college students in rural regions motorbikes.

Also Read | UP HORROR! Woman BTech student locked up, assaulted in Mathura hostel room; shocking video surfaces (WATCH)

Voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will take place on October 5 while the counting of votes will be done on October 8.

Latest Videos