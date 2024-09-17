Caught on camera: Swiggy delivery boy steals shoes kept outside flat in UP's Noida (WATCH)

A Swiggy delivery agent was seen stealing a pair of shoes that were kept outside a flat in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. A CCTV footage capturing the incident has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows the delivery boy walking down the stairs in the building. Seen wearing an orange Swiggy tshirt, he stopped in front of a shoe rack kept outside the flat.

He found a pair of grey sneakers buried beneath several shoes and subsequently he puts them in his bag before walking down the staircase.

When the residents of the flat found that the sneakers were missing, they checked the CCTV footage and discovered that the Swiggy delivery agent was responsible for stealing them.

Noida Police contacted the family after the video of the theft went viral on social media, and began an investigation. The accused will be arrested soon, the police have said.

Internet reacts

The video went viral, attracting mixed reactions from users online. While some blamed inflation an unemployment for the actions of the delivery agent, some asked Swiggy to look into the matter.

