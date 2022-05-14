Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stop glorifying guns, drugs in songs; stern action will be taken: Bhagwant Mann to Punjabi singers

    Mann also urged the performers to be responsible and productive in promoting Punjab's rich cultural tradition, which is renowned around the world. It is our responsibility to persuade such performers not to advocate violence through their lyrics.

    Stop glorifying guns drugs in songs stern action will be taken Bhagwant Mann to Punjabi singers gcw
    Punjab, First Published May 14, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the promotion of gun culture and narcotics in Punjabi songs and advised them to stop instilling violence, hostility, and antagonism in society via their music. He said, "Instead of fueling anti-social actions with such songs, you all must follow the spirit of Punjab, Punjabi, and Punjabiyat and enhance the links of brotherhood, peace, and harmony."

    He also urged the performers to be responsible and productive in promoting Punjab's rich cultural tradition, which is renowned around the world. It is our responsibility to persuade such performers not to advocate violence through their lyrics, which frequently distort the youth, particularly children with vulnerable brains, he stated.

    "We ask them not to perpetuate such a pattern, and if they do, our government will be compelled to take firm action against them," added Mann.

    He also asked the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs)/Commissioners of Police (CPs) to work with the Special Task Force (STF) to conduct joint operations to apprehend the drug mafia's major sharks.

    Also Read | Punjab teachers fight for food plates post meeting with CM; video goes viral

    The Punjab CM also ordered elite officers to respond swiftly if someone filed a complaint regarding drug trafficking. He also asked the DGP to publish specific recommendations to all SSPs not to reveal the price of narcotics confiscated during recovery in the international market, as this practise has the potential to entice innocent persons into the drug trade. He further directed the DGP to expedite the confiscation of properties belonging to members of the drug gang.

    Additionally, Mann said, "With a view to ending VIP culture, all VIP rooms in jails will be converted into jail management blocks to ensure smooth functioning of jail staff. Concerned officers will be held accountable in case of negligence in jail and strict action will be taken." He further said the government has seized over 710 mobile phones of gangsters from jail premises and necessary action has been taken. Meanwhile, an SIT has been formed to probe the same.

    Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Patiala clash: 'Won't let anyone create disturbance'

    Also Read | CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

