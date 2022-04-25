Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended a class on 'Deshbhakti' (patriotism) at a school in the national capital.

    Apr 25, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended a class on 'Deshbhakti' (patriotism) at a school in the national capital. Also attending the class was Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. During the class, the teacher is heard urging the 'students' to close their eyes and take a vow that they would do everything possible to enhance the image and prestige of the country and that they will not take any action that harms the interests of the country. The 'students' were also told to recollect the names of 5 people who were instrumental in securing freedom for the country and thank them. Kejriwal and Mann were back-benchers in the class.

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like