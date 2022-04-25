CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended a class on 'Deshbhakti' (patriotism) at a school in the national capital. Also attending the class was Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. During the class, the teacher is heard urging the 'students' to close their eyes and take a vow that they would do everything possible to enhance the image and prestige of the country and that they will not take any action that harms the interests of the country. The 'students' were also told to recollect the names of 5 people who were instrumental in securing freedom for the country and thank them. Kejriwal and Mann were back-benchers in the class.