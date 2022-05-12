Punjab teachers fight for food plates post meeting with CM; video goes viral

After meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann government school principals and teachers were seen fighting for food plates in Ludhiana.

A video of government school principals and teachers fighting to grab a food plate for a free lunch after a meeting called by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a resort in Ludhiana to enhance the quality of education has gone viral on social media.

The education department in Punjab has informed school heads and district education officials from all over the state to meet and discuss the quality of teaching and to hear suggestions from teachers to improve the education system by crafting a policy.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann even launched an online portal after the conference to pursue suggestions for fetching “out-of-the-box” academic reforms.

After the discussion got over, the teachers proceeded to the dining hall where they crowded to grab plates and were seen elbowing each other. In the video, teachers were seen pushing each other in order to grap a plate for lunch. The teachers behaved as if they were starving for several days and did not want to skip the free lunch.



The education department had called over 2,600 people and arranged around 57 air-conditioned buses for their transportation.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and has accumulated over 530K views and 14.2K likes. Social media users criticised the wild behaviour of teachers. A user wrote, "They really need to be sent to 'Hayward' for some basic 'civic sense' training." Another commented, "Every student should identify his Principal and teacher, encircle the face and put it on the college notice board with a remark... 'bhooke pet to bhajan nahi hote to Hayward kaise jayenge'" Take a look.

