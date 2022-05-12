Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab teachers fight for food plates post meeting with CM; video goes viral

    After meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann government school principals and teachers were seen fighting for food plates in Ludhiana. 

    Punjab teachers fight for food plates post meeting with CM; video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published May 12, 2022, 5:06 PM IST

    A video of government school principals and teachers fighting to grab a food plate for a free lunch after a meeting called by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a resort in Ludhiana to enhance the quality of education has gone viral on social media.

    The education department in Punjab has informed school heads and district education officials from all over the state to meet and discuss the quality of teaching and to hear suggestions from teachers to improve the education system by crafting a policy.

    Also Read: RPF constable’s heroic act hailed by netizen; watch

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann even launched an online portal after the conference to pursue suggestions for fetching “out-of-the-box” academic reforms. 
    After the discussion got over, the teachers proceeded to the dining hall where they crowded to grab plates and were seen elbowing each other. In the video, teachers were seen pushing each other in order to grap a plate for lunch. The teachers behaved as if they were starving for several days and did not want to skip the free lunch. 


    The education department had called over 2,600 people and arranged around 57 air-conditioned buses for their transportation.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and has accumulated over 530K views and 14.2K likes. Social media users criticised the wild behaviour of teachers. A user wrote, "They really need to be sent to 'Hayward' for some basic 'civic sense' training." Another commented, "Every student should identify his Principal and teacher, encircle the face and put it on the college notice board with a remark... 'bhooke pet to bhajan nahi hote to Hayward kaise jayenge'" Take a look.

    Also Read: Snakeskin found in food; officials shut down Kerala restaurant

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Why hashtag WhatsApp university is trending after Taj Mahal verdict gcw

    Explained: Why hashtag 'WhatsApp university' is trending after Taj Mahal verdict

    Governor Arif Mohammad Khan fumes over Muslim hardliner terrorising girl in Malappuram

    'Why are Kerala leaders silent?' Governor Khan fumes over Muslim hardliner 'terrorising' girl

    22 doors of Taj Mahal will not be opened, says Allahabad HC - adt

    22 doors of Taj Mahal will not be opened, says Allahabad HC

    Who is Rajiv Kumar, India's new Chief Election Commissioner?

    Who is Rajiv Kumar, India's new Chief Election Commissioner?

    India relaxes 9-month gap between booster dose second COVID dose for those travelling abroad gcw

    India relaxes 9-month gap between booster dose, second COVID dose for those travelling abroad

    Recent Stories

    5 basic rules to keep in mind while picking your skincare products gcw

    5 basic rules to keep in mind while picking your skincare products

    Explained Why hashtag WhatsApp university is trending after Taj Mahal verdict gcw

    Explained: Why hashtag 'WhatsApp university' is trending after Taj Mahal verdict

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo wins Player of the Month award for April-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo wins Player of the Month award for April

    Governor Arif Mohammad Khan fumes over Muslim hardliner terrorising girl in Malappuram

    'Why are Kerala leaders silent?' Governor Khan fumes over Muslim hardliner 'terrorising' girl

    Himanshi Khurana gives major 'Mastani' vibes in her latest video (Watch) RBA

    Himanshi Khurana gives major 'Mastani' vibes in her latest video (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon