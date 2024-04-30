T20 World Cup 2024: KL Rahul ignored in India's squad, Rishabh Pant, Samson, Chahal included; details here

The BCCI on Tuesday unveiled India's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, with seasoned campaigner Rohit Sharma appointed as the captain, and the dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya assuming the role of vice-captain.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday unveiled India's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in USA and West Indies, with seasoned campaigner Rohit Sharma appointed as the captain, and the dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya assuming the role of vice-captain.

Wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal secured spots in India's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup. However, Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh found themselves in the reserves group. The announcement came after discussions between BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar.

Despite recent form concerns, Hardik Pandya retained his position as vice-captain, supported by his role as Mumbai Indians' leader in the ongoing IPL 2024. Samson's impressive performance in the IPL earned him a place as the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Rishabh Pant.

Shivam Dube's power-hitting prowess in the IPL earned him a spot in the squad. Leg-spinner Chahal, returning after a hiatus since August 2023, joins Kuldeep Yadav as the second wrist spinner.

Despite Gill's strong IPL stint as Gujarat Titans captain, he and Rinku Singh were named standbys. The selectors showed confidence in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who, despite a slow start in the IPL, regained form for Rajasthan Royals.

The T20 World Cup kicks off on June 2 in the USA and the Caribbean, with India facing Ireland in their opening match on June 5 in New York.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

