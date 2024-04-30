Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: KL Rahul ignored in India's squad, Rishabh Pant, Samson, Chahal included; details here

    The BCCI on Tuesday unveiled India's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, with seasoned campaigner Rohit Sharma appointed as the captain, and the dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya assuming the role of vice-captain.

    India T20 World Cup 2024 squad announced: Risbah Pant, Sanju Samson included; check full list snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday unveiled India's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in USA and West Indies, with seasoned campaigner Rohit Sharma appointed as the captain, and the dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya assuming the role of vice-captain.

    Wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal secured spots in India's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup. However, Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh found themselves in the reserves group. The announcement came after discussions between BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar.

    Despite recent form concerns, Hardik Pandya retained his position as vice-captain, supported by his role as Mumbai Indians' leader in the ongoing IPL 2024. Samson's impressive performance in the IPL earned him a place as the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Rishabh Pant.

    Shivam Dube's power-hitting prowess in the IPL earned him a spot in the squad. Leg-spinner Chahal, returning after a hiatus since August 2023, joins Kuldeep Yadav as the second wrist spinner.

    Despite Gill's strong IPL stint as Gujarat Titans captain, he and Rinku Singh were named standbys. The selectors showed confidence in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who, despite a slow start in the IPL, regained form for Rajasthan Royals.

    The T20 World Cup kicks off on June 2 in the USA and the Caribbean, with India facing Ireland in their opening match on June 5 in New York.

    Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

    Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 4:14 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Mayank Yadav cleared to play against Mumbai Indians, LSG Coach provides major update osf

    Mayank Yadav cleared to play against Mumbai Indians, LSG Coach provides major update

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings seeks consistency against the unpredictable Punjab Kings at Chepauk osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings seeks consistency against the unpredictable Punjab Kings at Chepauk

    IPL 2024: Suryakumar fulfills specially-abled fan's wish to meet MI's Rohit Sharma; WATCH heartwarming video snt

    IPL 2024: Suryakumar fulfills specially-abled fan's wish to meet MI's Rohit Sharma; WATCH heartwarming video

    IPL 2024: Michael Clarke believes Mumbai Indians' camp is divided, says they are not performing as a team snt

    IPL 2024: Michael Clarke believes Mumbai Indians' camp is divided, says they are not performing as a team

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman's fans cut cake, distribute food among needy people (WATCH) snt

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman's fans cut cake, distribute food among needy people (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Scuffle breaks out between Congress, JD(S) workers in Hubballi AJR

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Scuffle breaks out between Congress, JD(S) workers in Hubballi

    cricket Mayank Yadav cleared to play against Mumbai Indians, LSG Coach provides major update osf

    Mayank Yadav cleared to play against Mumbai Indians, LSG Coach provides major update

    From Yacht to Watch: THESE are 10 most 'Expensive' things in the world vkp

    From Yacht to Watch: THESE are 10 most 'Expensive' things in the world

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Step to check result online rkn

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Step to check result online

    Heartwarming! Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi touches mother's feet before taking charge (WATCH) anr

    Heartwarming! Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi touches mother's feet before taking charge (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon