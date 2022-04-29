Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Patiala clash: 'Won't let anyone create disturbance'

The district administration has also urged citizens to keep the peace and unity, urging the two parties to resolve their "conflict or misunderstanding" via conversation.

A fight broke out between two groups in Punjab's Patiala on Friday, forcing police to use live ammunition to separate the crowd and bring the situation under control. During the event, there were allegations of stones being thrown. According to reports, a few people were hurt during the event, which occurred during a march led by one of the parties.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the event "unfortunate" and said he was in contact with Punjab police's DGP. "The fights in Patiala are quite regrettable. I spoke with the DGP, and the region is now peaceful. We are actively watching the situation and will not allow anyone to cause a commotion in the state," in a tweet, CM Mann said.

The state administration has requested a large police presence on the scene in order to preserve peace and order. Rakesh Agarwal, Inspector General of Police in Patiala, informed reporters that the situation was "now under control." "We've summoned outside help. The Deputy Commissioner has convened a meeting of the Peace Committee," he added. He went on to say that restoring peace in the region was their top concern.

The district administration has also urged citizens to keep the peace and unity, urging the two parties to resolve their "conflict or misunderstanding" via conversation. Today, a fight broke out between two groups near Patiala's Kali Devi Mandir. Pro-Khalistan supporters brandished swords and flung stones at Shiv Sena employees in a video that has gone popular on social media.

