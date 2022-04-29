Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Patiala clash: 'Won't let anyone create disturbance'

    The district administration has also urged citizens to keep the peace and unity, urging the two parties to resolve their "conflict or misunderstanding" via conversation.

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Patiala clash Won t let anyone create disturbance gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 5:12 PM IST

    A fight broke out between two groups in Punjab's Patiala on Friday, forcing police to use live ammunition to separate the crowd and bring the situation under control. During the event, there were allegations of stones being thrown. According to reports, a few people were hurt during the event, which occurred during a march led by one of the parties.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the event "unfortunate" and said he was in contact with Punjab police's DGP. "The fights in Patiala are quite regrettable. I spoke with the DGP, and the region is now peaceful. We are actively watching the situation and will not allow anyone to cause a commotion in the state," in a tweet, CM Mann said.

    The state administration has requested a large police presence on the scene in order to preserve peace and order.  Rakesh Agarwal, Inspector General of Police in Patiala, informed reporters that the situation was "now under control." "We've summoned outside help. The Deputy Commissioner has convened a meeting of the Peace Committee," he added. He went on to say that restoring peace in the region was their top concern.

    The district administration has also urged citizens to keep the peace and unity, urging the two parties to resolve their "conflict or misunderstanding" via conversation. Today, a fight broke out between two groups near Patiala's Kali Devi Mandir. Pro-Khalistan supporters brandished swords and flung stones at Shiv Sena employees in a video that has gone popular on social media.

    Also Read | CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Also Read | Punjab to Haryana: States which made masks compulsory again

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rainfall and thunderstorms from May 2 in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana: IMD - adt

    Rainfall and thunderstorms from May 2 in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana: IMD

    China to allow some Indian students to return: Chinese Foreign Ministry-dnm

    China to allow ‘some’ Indian students to return: Chinese Foreign Ministry

    Army wants new mounted guns for China, Pakistan border

    Army wants new mounted guns along borders with China, Pakistan

    Explained Why is electricity crisis in India worsening

    Explained: Why is electricity crisis in India worsening?

    Amid the intensified heatwave, power cut remains central issue; 10 updates

    Amid the intensified heatwave, power cut remains central issue | 10 updates

    Recent Stories

    Almonds Here's how this crunchy nut really helps improve memory-dnm

    Almonds: Here’s how this crunchy nut really helps improve memory

    Rainfall and thunderstorms from May 2 in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana: IMD - adt

    Rainfall and thunderstorms from May 2 in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana: IMD

    football Liverpool fans cheer for Mohamed Salah after forward bags FWA Footballer of the Year snt

    Liverpool fans cheer for Salah after forward bags FWA Footballer of the Year

    China to allow some Indian students to return: Chinese Foreign Ministry-dnm

    China to allow ‘some’ Indian students to return: Chinese Foreign Ministry

    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agrees to remove brother as PM amid economic crisis gcw

    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agrees to remove brother as PM amid economic crisis

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon