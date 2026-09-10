DMK chief MK Stalin countered CM C Joseph Vijay’s allegations by recalling his MISA arrest and torture during the Emergency. He asserted that the DMK's history cannot be altered and urged Vijay to focus on governance instead of controversies.

DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday hit back at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s allegations against the party, asserting that “history can never be changed” and recalling the DMK’s struggle during the Emergency, including his arrest under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and alleged custodial torture.

In a video message shared on X, Stalin responded to Vijay’s recent remarks in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and said the history of the DMK and its ideological struggle could not be altered by political accusations.

Stalin Recalls MISA Arrest During Emergency

“Thambi Vijay, what you said is true. It is not a lie. During the Emergency, opposing it, leader Kalaignar organised a huge gathering at the Marina beach and severely criticised the MISA Act. Following that, the Union Government that was in power at that time, on 31st January 1976, dismissed the DMK government,” Stalin said.

Recalling his arrest, Stalin said police reached his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence immediately after the DMK government was dismissed.

“The very next second after dismissing the government, police came to the Gopalapuram house to arrest me under the MISA Act. That day, I was not at home. My son has gone campaigning. He will come tomorrow. As soon as he comes, I myself will call you. Come and arrest him — saying this, Kalaignar sent them back,” he said.

Allegations of Custodial Torture

Stalin said he was arrested the following day after returning home and alleged that he was subjected to severe physical and mental abuse in prison.

“In prison, many atrocities happened to me. We were taken and locked up in a place where leprosy patients were kept. Ten people were locked inside a small room,” he said, adding that police allegedly beat prisoners with lathis and kicked them with boots.

He also recalled the death of DMK leader and former MP Chitti Babu, alleging that he died in jail following beatings, and said his own jawbone was broken during the alleged assault.

“You say you are an ideological leader. From the time of Perarignar Anna, this is the history of the DMK. That I am also part of that history is a matter of pride for me. No matter who tries to demean me, history can never be changed. It will remain as it is forever,” Stalin said.

Stalin Rejects Corruption Charges

Stalin also rejected Vijay’s allegations concerning the Sarkaria Commission and corruption charges against Karunanidhi, saying that if the allegations had been substantiated, successive governments would have taken action.

He further criticised the use of Enforcement Directorate cases as evidence against the DMK, alleging that the agency had been used for political vendetta.

Stalin urged Vijay to maintain the dignity expected of the Chief Minister’s office and focus on governance.

“The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has dignity and respect. It is a place sculpted by many great leaders, great men. That responsibility is now with you,” Stalin said.

He asked Vijay to focus Assembly debates on law and order, welfare schemes, Tamil Nadu’s development and protection of the state’s rights rather than “unnecessary controversies.”

Criticism of Vijay Government

Stalin also launched a broad attack on the Vijay government, alleging failures on law and order, the Parandur airport project, farmers’ loan waiver and LPG cylinder promises.

“Your administration also, just like a cinema shooting. To hide your inefficient administration, you are posting various reels like this and cheating a whole generation,” he alleged.

DMK's Commitment to Tamil Nadu

Stalin said the DMK would continue to work for Tamil Nadu and its people despite being out of power.

“Losing power, the DMK has never been considered a failure. Like two sides of a coin, I see this as another face of people's service. Whether we are in power or not, we must continue to fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu and for its development and for the people,” he said.

“We fought for their grandfather. We fought for their father. Now we will fight for them. This is the history of our DMK. That history will never change. And it should not change,” he added.

His remarks came days after Vijay, while addressing the Assembly on September 7, accused the DMK of corruption and cited the Sarkaria Commission report in connection with allegations against the government led by Karunanidhi.

Vijay also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate had accused the DMK of corruption through party funds and alleged that Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister Senthil Balaji were named in connection with the collection of money in the name of party funds.

The Chief Minister had also defended measures to strengthen law and order, saying vacancies in the police department would be filled and the force would function freely without political interference.

Vijay further appealed against defamatory remarks targeting women, saying political criticism could be harsh but should not cross the line into abusive or defamatory language.

(ANI)