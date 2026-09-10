DMK MP Kanimozhi slammed TN CM C Joseph Vijay over rising crime in Chennai, alleging the former actor is watching murders like a movie before showcasing his 'heroic adventures'. The CM had earlier said action would be taken against all criminals.

Kanimozhi Slams CM Vijay Over Chennai Murders

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday took a dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, alleging that the Chief Minister, who is a former film actor, appeared to be watching the murder incidents unfold like scenes from commercial movies before showcasing his own "heroic adventures".

Kanimozhi made the remarks while criticising Vijay over the recent murder and robbery incidents reported in Chennai, alleging that the state government was not taking adequate action. In a post on X, Kanimozhi wrote, “Another murder in the capital city of Chennai! With such murder and robbery incidents continuing day after day, it's impossible to avoid raising one suspicion.”

“The honorable Chief Minister Mr. C. Joseph Vijay—because he is a former film hero—seems to have some plan to first watch these brutal murders unfold like entertainment in commercial movies, and then showcase his own ‘heroic adventures,’ leaving the public gripped by confusion,” the post read.

CM Vijay Pledges Action Against Criminals

Earlier on September 7, while addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister Vijay said action would be taken against anyone committing a crime irrespective of their political affiliation.

On the crimes reported over the past three months, Vijay said they did not occur all at once and attributed them to past enmity and revenge.

"I want to place on record an important point in this House - as far as the Police Department is concerned, it should be a friend to good people and an enemy to bad people. Law is equal for everyone. Whoever commits a crime, action will be taken irrespective of party lines. That is our policy," CM Vijay said.

"The police should not be a power centre; they should be the protectors of the people. The crimes reported in the past three months did not happen all at once. All of them were driven by past enmity and revenge," he said.

Vows to End 'Drug Culture'

He also said he was determined to put an end to the drug culture in the state, while stating that 36 people had been arrested in connection with the murder of a student at a college in Coimbatore.

"I want to bring a new dimension to the Police Department. 36 people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a student in Coimbatore College. There are multiple factors behind every crime. Opposition parties use such situations to blame the ruling government. As a brother to our youngsters, I am determined to put an end to the drug culture in Tamil Nadu,” the chief minister said.