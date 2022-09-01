SpiceJet flight scare: Nashik-bound flight returns to Delhi midway due to 'autopilot' snag

On Wednesday, SpiceJet reported a net loss of Rs 789 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year as the company's business was severely impacted due to record high fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.

A SpiceJet flight that took off from Nasik on Thursday returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi due to an 'autopilot' snag the plane encountered midway, an official said. SpiceJet flight SG8363 took off from Delhi at 6.54am and returned after an hour of its departure time.

According to reports, the Boeing 737 aircraft landed safely and the passengers were being shifted to a smaller Q400 aircraft.

Also read: Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa Police find 46 injury marks on BJP leader's body

"SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) on Thursday was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag," PTI quoted a DGCA official as saying.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that the aircraft has been involved in a series of incidents following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline.

Also read: New mobile app 'mAbkaridelhi' to provide information on liquor vends in Delhi; here's what we know

On July 27, the aviation safety regulator had also ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks.

On Wednesday, SpiceJet reported a net loss of Rs 789 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year as the company's business was severely impacted due to record high fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.

According to reports, the total revenue for the reported quarter was Rs 2,478 crore as against Rs 1,266 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. For the same comparative period, operating expenses were Rs 3,267 crore as against Rs 1,995 crore.

Also read: Congress President Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away in Italy, funeral held

The airline reported a net loss of Rs 458 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 against Rs 235.3 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.