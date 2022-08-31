Congress President Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away in Italy, funeral held

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and visited her hometown.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino on Saturday (August 27) passed away at her home in Italy. Her funeral took place on Sunday, the Congress said on Wednesday. Sonia Gandhi had left for Italy on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

In a tweet, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday."

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and visited her hometown.

The Indian National Congress (INC) also took to Twitter and said, "Congress family expresses its deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mrs Paola Maino, Congress president Mrs Sonia Gandhi's mother. We pray for the departed soul and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leaders expressed their condolences.

"It's very saddening to know about the demise of Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji's mother Mrs. Paola Maino ji. My deepest condolences to Sonia ji, Rahul ji, Priyanka ji and all family members. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. May the departed soul rest in peace," Gehlot said on Twitter.

Pawan Khera, Congress in-charge for media also tweeted, "Deepest condolences to Sonia ji and the family at the passing away of her respected mother. May god give you all the strength to bear this loss."

Another Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "My profound condolences on the sad demise of Hon'ble Congress President Mrs Sonia Gandhi ji's revered mother Mrs Paola Maino. May God give the Hon'ble Congress President and her family members the strength and fortitude to bear this unfortunate and tragic loss."

(With inputs from PTI)