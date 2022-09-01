Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa Police find 46 injury marks on BJP leader's body

    The Goa Police have so far arrested five people including Phogat's manager Sudhir Sangwan and associate Sukhwinder Singh for allegedly murdering her and forcing her to have the recreational drug methamphetamine on the night she died.

    Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa Police find 46 injury marks on BJP leader's body AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 9:56 AM IST

    The Goa Police on Wednesday revealed that they found 46 marks of injuries on BJP leader Sonali Phogat's body. Initially, in the post-mortem report, it was mentioned that there were no injuries on Phogat's body. 

    The Goa Police said that the marks came due to the mishandling of Sonali in the pub where she was dosed with meth. There were attempts to control her.

    Also read: Sonali Phogat death case: Deputy police superintendent rank officer to now lead probe

    The earlier post mortem report read that there were no deep internal or serious external injuries on Phogat's body. Goa Police's revelation is a U-turn from the earlier report. This new evidence confirms that the BJP leader was dosed with MDMA. 

    Phogat, a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in north Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.

    Also read: Sonali Phogat death case: Goa police arrest drug dealer, 5 arrests in 2 cases so far

    While Phogat's family has raised suspicion of foul play in her death, her teenage daughter Yashodhara reiterated their demand for a CBI probe into the incident. "We want a CBI probe. We want justice," she said.

    Earlier on Tuesday Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a deputy police superintendent rank officer will be leading the probe into Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's death. This comment comes while refusing to confirm plans about handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

    "Earlier an inspector led the probe..our investigation team should reach Haryana today [Tuesday]. They are doing this investigation thoroughly and I think whoever is the culprit will definitely be brought to book," Sawant said. He said he has also sent a confidential report to his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar.

    Also read: Sonali Phogat death: Goa Police says BJP leader's drink was spiked; 2 accused arrested

    The Goa CM also said the Goa Police were doing a very good investigation when asked about the plans to hand over the case to the CBI.

    The Goa Police have so far arrested five people including Phogat's manager Sudhir Sangwan and associate Sukhwinder Singh for allegedly murdering her and forcing her to have the recreational drug methamphetamine on the night she died.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New mobile app 'mAbkaridelhi' to provide information on liquor vends in Delhi; here's what we know - adt

    New mobile app 'mAbkaridelhi' to provide information on liquor vends in Delhi; here's what we know

    Oil leaks from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after collision: All you need to know AJR

    Oil leaks from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after collision: All you need to know

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away in Italy, funeral held AJR

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away in Italy, funeral held

    Conviction rate in crime against women highest in Uttar Pradesh, says NCRB AJR

    Conviction rate in crime against women highest in Uttar Pradesh, says NCRB

    Delhi AAP MLAs seek CBI probe into BJP alleged 'Operation Lotus'; burn effigy during protest snt

    Delhi: AAP MLAs seek CBI probe into BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus'; burn effigy during protest

    Recent Stories

    New mobile app 'mAbkaridelhi' to provide information on liquor vends in Delhi; here's what we know - adt

    New mobile app 'mAbkaridelhi' to provide information on liquor vends in Delhi; here's what we know

    Oil leaks from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after collision: All you need to know AJR

    Oil leaks from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after collision: All you need to know

    Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal stars visit Arpit Khan Aayush Sharma home for Ganpati darshan drb

    Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, stars visit Arpit Khan-Aayush Sharma’s home for Ganpati darshan

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Hong Kong, IND vs HK: The kind of innings Suryakumar Yadav played, words will be short - Rohit sharma-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: 'The kind of innings Suryakumar played, words will be short' - Rohit

    MHT CET Answer key 2022 for PCM, PCB to be released today; know important dates- adt

    MHT CET Answer key 2022 for PCM, PCB to be released today; know important dates

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon