Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa Police find 46 injury marks on BJP leader's body

The Goa Police have so far arrested five people including Phogat's manager Sudhir Sangwan and associate Sukhwinder Singh for allegedly murdering her and forcing her to have the recreational drug methamphetamine on the night she died.

The Goa Police on Wednesday revealed that they found 46 marks of injuries on BJP leader Sonali Phogat's body. Initially, in the post-mortem report, it was mentioned that there were no injuries on Phogat's body.

The Goa Police said that the marks came due to the mishandling of Sonali in the pub where she was dosed with meth. There were attempts to control her.

The earlier post mortem report read that there were no deep internal or serious external injuries on Phogat's body. Goa Police's revelation is a U-turn from the earlier report. This new evidence confirms that the BJP leader was dosed with MDMA.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in north Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.

While Phogat's family has raised suspicion of foul play in her death, her teenage daughter Yashodhara reiterated their demand for a CBI probe into the incident. "We want a CBI probe. We want justice," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a deputy police superintendent rank officer will be leading the probe into Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's death. This comment comes while refusing to confirm plans about handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Earlier an inspector led the probe..our investigation team should reach Haryana today [Tuesday]. They are doing this investigation thoroughly and I think whoever is the culprit will definitely be brought to book," Sawant said. He said he has also sent a confidential report to his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Goa CM also said the Goa Police were doing a very good investigation when asked about the plans to hand over the case to the CBI.

