New mobile app 'mAbkaridelhi' to provide information on liquor vends in Delhi; here's what we know

The national capital will revert to the old liquor regime on Thursday, September 1, amid word war between the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, over the government's now-cancelled excise policy 2021-2022. So to provide detailed information regarding liquor, a new app, 'mAbkaridelhi', has been developed. Here's the detail about the app:

1) The app will provide information on dry days, liquor brands, and their availability in Delhi.

2) Other details, such as the number of retail outlets in a given area and their opening and closing times, everything will be available on the app. Users can also search for outlets alphabetically.

3) Starting this month, you can get the app 'mAbkaridelhi' from the Google Play Store. As per officials, an iOS version of the service will be available soon.

4) The app will feature in two languages, Hindi and English.

5) If the service dissatisfies the user or wishes to put out any suggestions to the makers, users can use the feature to provide user feedback.

6) Other app features will include a list of dry days, retail vends, availability of specific liquor, and a quality check feature where a bottle scanner tool will assist customers in determining whether the liquor purchased is genuine or not.

According to officials, under the old liquor regime, several new government wine shops will be established in high-traffic areas, such as inside malls and near Metro stations. The Delhi government undertakings DTTDC, DSIIDC, DSCSC, and DCCWS have set a target of opening 700 liquor stores this year.

As per officials, the liquor supply situation will improve from September first week with the new vends opening across the city.

