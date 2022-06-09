Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Presidential election to be held on July 18, voting on July 21

    The voting will take place on July 21st. In a statement to the media, India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that the country's next President will be elected before July 25.

    Presidential election to be held on July 18 voting on July 21 announces Election Commission gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 3:29 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India announced the date for the presidential election on July 18 on Thursday. The voting will take place on July 21st. In a statement to the media, India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that the country's next President will be elected before July 25.

    "The provision for a secret ballot is a constitutional requirement. The vote becomes invalid if it is shown to anybody. Political parties are not permitted to issue whips in this election. If the candidate or anybody acting on his or her behalf commits bribery or undue influence, the election might be declared illegitimate via an electoral petition," according to the CEC.

    Elections will be held in the Legislative Assemblies and the Parliament House, where MPs and MLAs can vote anywhere by providing information and obtaining 10 days' advance authorisation.

    Also Read | President at PFR 2022: Indian Navy, the first responder in times of crisis

    The EC further stated that Covid-19 procedures must be scrupulously followed during the election process. The nominations will be accepted from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to the poll watchdog. The poll body further stated that Covid-19 procedures must be scrupulously followed during the election process.

    The incoming President must take the oath of office by July 25. President Ram Nath Kovind's five-year tenure expires on July 24, and according to Article 62 of the Constitution, an election for the new president must be place before the incumbent's term expires.

    Previously, the presidential election was held on July 17, 2017, with the result announced three days later on July 20. In India, the President is elected by members of the Electoral College, which includes elected members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

    Also Read | IAF officer, who saved lives after LCA Tejas snag mid-air, awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prophet row fallout: Delhi Police files FIRs against Nupur Sharma, Jindal, Owaisi and more - adt

    Prophet row fallout: Delhi Police files FIRs against Nupur Sharma, Jindal, Owaisi and more

    Want to report vehicle and phone thefts in Gujarat Govt to soon introduce hassle free e FIR gcw

    Want to report vehicle and phone thefts in Gujarat? Govt to soon introduce hassle-free 'e-FIR'

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during mass marriage; watch - gps

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during mass marriage; watch

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Police push for 5 minors to be tried as adults for 'maximum punishment' - adt

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Police push for 5 minors to be tried as adults for 'maximum punishment'

    Hyderabad gangrape case Telangana HM blames advanced zamana ask parents to fulfil duty gcw

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Telangana HM blames 'advanced zamana'; ask parents to fulfil duty

    Recent Stories

    Pictures Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfect-curvy body in sexy sheer black gown RBA

    Pictures: Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfect-curvy body in sexy sheer black gown

    Manchester United makes opening bid for Barcelona Frenkie de Jong - Report-ayh

    Manchester United makes opening bid for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong - Report

    Solo honeymoon! Here's where Kshama Bindu, who married self in India's 1st sologamy, is heading snt

    Solo honeymoon! Here's where Kshama Bindu, who married self in India's 1st sologamy, is heading

    Pictures Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's HOT latest Instagram video is not to be missed RBA

    Pictures: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's HOT latest Instagram video is not to be missed

    Prophet row fallout: Delhi Police files FIRs against Nupur Sharma, Jindal, Owaisi and more - adt

    Prophet row fallout: Delhi Police files FIRs against Nupur Sharma, Jindal, Owaisi and more

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon