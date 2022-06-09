Presidential election to be held on July 18, voting on July 21

The voting will take place on July 21st. In a statement to the media, India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that the country's next President will be elected before July 25.

The Election Commission of India announced the date for the presidential election on July 18 on Thursday. The voting will take place on July 21st. In a statement to the media, India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that the country's next President will be elected before July 25.

"The provision for a secret ballot is a constitutional requirement. The vote becomes invalid if it is shown to anybody. Political parties are not permitted to issue whips in this election. If the candidate or anybody acting on his or her behalf commits bribery or undue influence, the election might be declared illegitimate via an electoral petition," according to the CEC.

Elections will be held in the Legislative Assemblies and the Parliament House, where MPs and MLAs can vote anywhere by providing information and obtaining 10 days' advance authorisation.

Also Read | President at PFR 2022: Indian Navy, the first responder in times of crisis

The EC further stated that Covid-19 procedures must be scrupulously followed during the election process. The nominations will be accepted from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to the poll watchdog. The poll body further stated that Covid-19 procedures must be scrupulously followed during the election process.

The incoming President must take the oath of office by July 25. President Ram Nath Kovind's five-year tenure expires on July 24, and according to Article 62 of the Constitution, an election for the new president must be place before the incumbent's term expires.

Previously, the presidential election was held on July 17, 2017, with the result announced three days later on July 20. In India, the President is elected by members of the Electoral College, which includes elected members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | IAF officer, who saved lives after LCA Tejas snag mid-air, awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously