A Dwarka court has deferred its judgement to September 21 on a petition seeking an FIR against Sonia Gandhi. The plea alleges her name was on the voter list before she became an Indian citizen in 1983. Her counsel has denied the claims.

The Special Judge at Dwarka Court on Saturday deferred the judgement on a revision connected with the issue of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name inclusion in the voter list. The court will now pronounce the order on September 21.

A court deferred the pronouncement of its order on a revision petition seeking registration of an FIR against the Congress leader over the alleged inclusion of her name in the electoral roll before she became an Indian citizen.

The revision petition was filed by Vikas Tripathi, who has alleged that Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the voter list before she acquired Indian citizenship. He is seeking registration of an FIR in the matter. Tripathi's application seeking registration of an FIR was earlier dismissed by the magistrate court, following which he approached the sessions court challenging the order through a revision petition.

Arguments from Counsels

Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who has been transferred, was scheduled to pronounce the order on August 29. He had reserved the order on July 25. During the arguments, Senior Advocate R S Cheema, along with advocate Tarannum Cheema, appearing for Sonia Gandhi, submitted that the documents placed on record by the revisionist were not genuine. On the other hand, Senior Advocate Ajay Burman, along with advocate Neeraj, appearing for revisionist Vikas Tripathi, argued that the respondents had not been able to explain how Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the voter list before she became an Indian citizen.

Background of the Petition

The matter relates to the alleged inclusion of Sonia Gandhi's name in the electoral roll before she became an Indian citizen in 1983.

On July 4, Sonia Gandhi filed her reply to an application seeking permission to place additional documents on record in the matter.

Earlier, on May 16, Tripathi had filed an application seeking to bring an additional document on record. On April 18, after the rebuttal arguments were concluded, the revisionist sought permission to place on record a report of the Election Commission from 1980. Thereafter, an application was filed seeking permission to submit the additional document.

On March 30, the court heard arguments advanced by the complainant against Sonia Gandhi as well as submissions by her counsel.

Key Exchanges During Hearing

During the hearing, the court had asked Sonia Gandhi's counsel, "How will you bypass the issue that Sonia Gandhi became a voter prior to she became citizen of India in 1983?"

Senior Advocate R S Cheema, appearing for Sonia Gandhi, submitted that the matter amounted to a "fishing and roving inquiry" and that the ACJM had rightly concluded the case.

Senior Advocate Ajay Burman, appearing for Tripathi, argued that it was not possible for a person's name to be included in the voter list without them becoming an Indian citizen. "We are trying to show the court that only by forged document or fraud it could have been done," he submitted.

The court had also observed, "You are here before the court asking for an FIR. The matter is nearly half a century back. Who is going to be investigated? You are expanding the ambit." Tripathi's counsel responded that the petitioners were aware of the circumstances and had recently obtained a copy of the relevant document from the Election Commission. "We have now acquired a copy from the Election Commission. We had applied for a copy of the roll, and the attested copies were provided," the counsel submitted.

The court further observed, "As of date, the only information that you are disclosing is the circumstance of addition and deletion."

"This is a case of declaration made by a foreign citizen. We are able to show that a prima facie false declaration was made, and it needs to be investigated," the counsel for the complainant argued. "We are asking for investigation into forged documents and forgery," the senior advocate submitted. The court is hearing the revision petition against the order refusing registration of an FIR. Tripathi had initially moved an application against Sonia Gandhi before the ACJM at Rouse Avenue Court, which was dismissed. (ANI)