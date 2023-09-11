Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Solar scam rocks Kerala Assembly; Massive showdown between Opposition and LDF

    The Kerala Assembly discussed the CBI report on the solar scam case today at 1 p.m. after Speaker AN Shamseer admitted the adjournment motion moved by Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil. However, the adjournment motion was rejected by the Assembly.

    Solar scam rocks Kerala Assembly; Massive showdown between Opposition and LDF anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Monday (Sep 11) said that it was a criminal conspiracy to corner former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a sexual scandal relating to the controversial solar scam. He called Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the prime accused in the case. The Chief Minister then asked Satheesan to file a complaint over his allegations.

    Also read: Solar scam: Former forest minister KB Ganesh Kumar under CBI scanner; discussion today in Assembly at 1 pm

    The arguments took place in the Kerala Assembly during a discussion of an adjournment motion presented by Congress MLA Shafi Parambil over the CBI's findings clearing Oommen Chandy of the allegations made by a woman complainant.

    Satheesan argued that Pinarayi deserves to be referred to as the main conspirator as on the third day after taking over as chief minister in 2021, he persuaded the complainant to demand a CBI investigation into Oommen Chandy. Pinarayi denied the claim, saying that he had never met with the woman or anybody connected to her. 

    The Speaker rejected the adjournment motion after a two-hour debate. The heated arguments were witnessed between the treasury and opposition lawmakers regarding the scandal that shook the state between 2011 and 2016 under the Oommen Chandy administration. 

    The allegations made against LDF MLA K B Ganesh Kumar by the Congress leadership that he planned the plot against Oommen Chandy were all denied. He claimed that during his testimony before the CBI, he admitted that he was unaware of the sexual allegations made against Oommen Chandy. 

    The CBI report alleging a conspiracy against Oommen Chandy in the sexual assault case connected to the solar scam was the subject of a discussion demand from the opposition. The adjournment motion was taken up for discussion from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
     

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India to invest 120 billion rupees on rail link with Bhutan vkp

    India to invest 120 billion rupees on rail link with Bhutan

    Noida Supreme Court lawyer killed by husband after she opposed sale of bungalow says cops gcw

    Noida: SC lawyer killed by husband after she opposed sale of bungalow, says cops

    Bengaluru taxi strike: Ather Energy offers help to commuters vkp

    Bengaluru taxi strike: Ather Energy offers help to commuters

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran appears before ED for interrogation rkn

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran appears before ED for interrogation

    Former cricketer Anil Kumble rides in BMTC amidst taxi protests in Bengaluru vkp

    Former cricketer Anil Kumble rides in BMTC amidst taxi protests in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Actress Honey rose stunning looks in saree rkn

    Actress Honey rose stunning looks in saree

    Is Kim Jong-un meeting Vladimir Putin North Korean leader's train departs for Russia; sparks diplomatic intrigue snt

    Is Kim Jong-un meeting Putin? North Korean leader's 'train departs for Russia'; sparks diplomatic intrigue

    Biryani to Kerala Fish Curry-7 popular non-veg south Indian dishes RBA EAI

    Biryani to Kerala Fish Curry-7 popular non-veg south Indian dishes

    India to invest 120 billion rupees on rail link with Bhutan vkp

    India to invest 120 billion rupees on rail link with Bhutan

    Fashion trend 101: Are cuffed kaftans, kutch embroideries to make a comeback this winter festive? Read THIS RBA

    Fashion trend 101: Are cuffed kaftans, kutch embroideries to make a comeback this winter festive? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon