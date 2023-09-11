Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Solar scam: Former forest minister KB Ganesh Kumar under CBI scanner; discussion today in Assembly at 1 pm

    MLA Shafi ParambiL moved an adjournment motion in the Kerala Assembly on Monday (Sep 11) to discuss the alleged conspiracy to implicate late Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the 2013 solar scam-linked sexual harassment case.
     

    Solar scam: Former forest minister KB Ganesh Kumar under CBI scanner; discussion today in Assembly at 1 pm anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly will discuss the CBI report on the solar scam case today at 1 pm after Speaker AN Shamseer admitted the adjournment motion moved by Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil. In its investigation report, the CBI revealed an intricate plan to charge former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy with sexual harassment in connection with the solar scam.

    In response to Shafi Parambil's notice, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the government did not have the CBI report on hand. He continued by saying that he was unable to respond solely to speculations and asked for a discussion in the house. The Speaker then authorised a two-hour discussion to continue.
    The CBI report alleging a conspiracy against Oommen Chandy in the sexual assault case connected to the solar scam was the subject of a discussion demand from the opposition. The adjournment motion will be taken up for discussion from 1 pm to 3pm.

    The UDF's demand came as the CBI, which is looking into the incident, reportedly claimed that several political figures, including Kerala Congress (B) MLA K B Ganesh Kumar, were responsible for the allegations made against Chandy by a woman who is the prime accused in the infamous solar scam. When Oommen Chandy and his cabinet were accused of allegations relating to the Solar Case, KC(B) was in the UDF camp.

    The CBI report alleged that KB Ganesh Kumar MLA and former Kerala Congress (Balakrishna Pillai) general secretary C Manoj Kumar alias Saranya Manoj conspired to name Chandy in the case. The CBI in December last year had given a clean chit to Oommen Chandy.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince in Hyderabad House trade defence more on agenda gcw

    WATCH: PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince in Hyderabad House; trade, defence & more on agenda

    How Chandrayaan-2's DFSAR is unveiling lunar mysteries

    Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter's DFSAR is unveiling lunar mysteries

    Karuvannur bank fraud case: CPI(M) MLA A.C. Moideen appears for interrogation at ED office rkn

    Karuvannur bank fraud case: CPI(M) MLA A.C. Moideen appears for interrogation at ED office

    Tamil Nadu: Seven women killed in road accident in Tirupattur; 10 injured anr

    Tamil Nadu: Seven women killed in road accident in Tirupattur; 10 injured

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-735 September 11 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-735 September 11 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    AR Rahman Chennai concert becomes a nightmare as angry fans bash organizers for mishap vma

    AR Rahman Chennai concert becomes a nightmare as angry fans bash organizers for mishap

    Prabhas is all set to play Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu next Kannappa read details RBA

    Prabhas is all set to play Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu’s next Kannappa; read details

    Wedding venue panic: Dramatic video reveals chaotic scene during Morocco earthquake - WATCH snt

    Wedding venue panic: Dramatic video reveals chaotic scene during Morocco earthquake - WATCH

    WATCH PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince in Hyderabad House trade defence more on agenda gcw

    WATCH: PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince in Hyderabad House; trade, defence & more on agenda

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi's gesture to new dad Jasprit Bumrah wins hearts (WATCH) osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi's gesture to new dad Jasprit Bumrah wins hearts (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon