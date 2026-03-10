SMPP Limited has secured an additional order for 10,000 bulletproof jackets for BSF, CISF and SSB, adding to its earlier 40,000-unit contract as India pushes to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing.

New Delhi: Leading advanced ballistic protection systems manufacturer SMPP Limited has announced that it has secured an additional order for 10,000 bulletproof jackets (BPJs) for India’s paramilitary forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“This is in addition to the most advanced BPJs offering protection from Armor Piercing bullets being supplied by SMPP to CRPF and Indian Army.”

Earlier, SMPP Limited had received an order to supply 40,000 bulletproof jackets to paramilitary forces. The company said that around 28,000 BPJs have already been successfully delivered out of the total order quantity.

Scroll to load tweet…

Indian Army Procurement

In June 2025, the Indian Army contracted the procurement of 27,700 bulletproof jackets and 11,700 advanced ballistic helmets, valued at over ₹300 crore, as part of efforts to strengthen soldier protection on the battlefield.

According to the company, the additional order was awarded in recognition of SMPP’s timely deliveries and consistent product quality.

“BPJs are designed and manufactured in India to meet stringent ballistic and operational requirements, ensuring enhanced survivability and operational readiness for personnel deployed in diverse and high-risk environments.”

Also read: What Is AIP? India to Install Indigenous Air-Independent Propulsion System on INS Khanderi by December 2026

CEO Highlights Commitment to Soldier Safety

Ashish Kansal, CEO, SMPP Limited, said, “The execution of this large order reflects our manufacturing strength, robust quality systems, and our deep commitment to safeguarding the lives of those who serve the nation.”

“At SMPP, we remain focused on delivering world-class protective solutions that support operational effectiveness while contributing meaningfully to India’s journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing," Kansal added.

“Beyond personal protection systems, SMPP is expanding its capabilities across key defence segments, including the manufacturing of ammunition for 155 mm artillery guns, as well as drones and drone ammunition – further strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing capacity. Through innovation, scale, and consistent execution, SMPP continues to play a vital role in protecting India’s security forces while advancing the vision of Atmanirbharta in defence," he concluded.