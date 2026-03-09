A viral clip claiming the Indian Army Chief admitted sharing an Iranian ship’s location with Israel is a deepfake created by altering footage from the Raisina Dialogue 2026.

A video circulating on social media claims that India admitted to sharing the location of an Iranian naval ship with Israel, which allegedly led to the ship being attacked and destroyed. The caption attributes the statement to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi at the Raisina Dialogue, suggesting that India intentionally informed Israel about the vessel’s location as part of a strategic arrangement.

This comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, a rivalry that has intensified through military strikes and regional geopolitical competition.

In the video, the Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi purportedly says, “We are closely monitoring the situation in Iran. Israel is a close ally. The sinking of the Iranian naval ship is indeed unfortunate, but it happened in international waters. As long as Iranian ships remain in Indian waters, they are protected. However, when they cross into international waters, as Israel’s strategic allies it was our duty to inform Israel about their exact location as part of a newer strategic deal."

"So you are wrong to assume that Iranian naval ships were destroyed within Indian territory. What Israel does in international waters is their business. We can provide Israel with location or intelligence, but we had no part in the Israeli and US joint torpedo attack. They did their business. It is Iran’s war and India has nothing to do with it. Our focus remains on Pakistan, and Israel will help us in achieving that goal. We remain grateful to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for helping us secure permission to import Russian fuel,” he adds.

PIB Fact Check called out the viral video a deepfake Video that has been digitally manipulated by using AI. The post states, “Deepfake Video Alert: Pakistani propaganda accounts are sharing a digitally manipulated video of the Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, making false claims that when the Iranian ship crossed the international waters, as Israeli strategic allies, it was our duty to inform Israel about their exact location as a part of our newer strategic deal.”

"Beware! This is an AI-generated deepfake video shared to mislead the public. General Upendra Dwivedi has made NO such statement. Watch the original, unedited clip here: https://x.com/firstpost/status/2030230888706097201?s=20 . If you come across such dubious content, please report it immediately at +91 8799711259. factcheck@pib.gov.in," PIB captioned the post.

The original clip shows Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi speaking with Harsh V. Pant, Vice President, Observer Research Foundation, India, about Pakistan’s deterrence posture and India’s two-front security challenge. The video on Youtube was posted on 7 March 2026 during the Raisina Dialogue 2026.The circulating clip has altered audio to falsely attribute remarks to him.

At the Raisina Dialogue 2026, General Upendra Dwivedi, said, he has not seen a significant change in Pakistan’s behaviour following Operation Sindoor and noted that India must remain alert and prepared.

General Dwivedi said Pakistan’s military structure and recent legal changes have increased the role of the armed forces in decision-making. He also highlighted concerns about Pakistan receiving equipment, information and technological support from other countries, saying interoperability and information exchange during conflicts remain a key concern for India’s security planning.