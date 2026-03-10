6 6 Image Credit : x

Ludhiana Railway Station (Punjab)

A rumour says the ghost of a woman who died a tragic death haunts a platform at Ludhiana station. Terrifying screams at midnight and figures that suddenly vanish still scare passengers and staff. That's why people think twice before going to this station at night.**Disclaimer:** All these stories about ghosts and spirits are based on local beliefs. Please note that there is no scientific proof for any of these claims.