India’s Most Talked-About 5 Railway Stations Known for Paranormal Stories
Some railway stations in India have very strange stories attached to them. People say ghosts roam around and you can hear screams in the middle of the night. Let's check out the stories of these top 5 mystery railway stations.
India's Mystery Railway Stations
The Indian Railways is one of the world's largest networks. Lakhs of people travel by train every day across more than 7,000 stations. While most stations are buzzing 24/7, a few have spooky ghost stories. This photo story is all about them.
Naini Railway Station (Uttar Pradesh)
People say strange things happen at Naini station, which is near the Ganga river. Passengers have often complained they see weird figures on the platforms and hear sounds they can't explain. That's why many are scared to even go here.
Chittoor Railway Station (Andhra Pradesh)
Chittoor station is one of South India's most mysterious spots. Locals believe the ghost of a woman who died in a train accident still screams for justice here. You can guess how serious it is when even railway staff are scared to be alone at night.
Begunkodor Railway Station (West Bengal)
This is India's most famous 'haunted' railway station. Locals believe a woman in a white saree roams the station and walks on the tracks at night. Many employees refused to work here because of these scary stories. The station was actually shut down for 42 years! It reopened in 2009, but people are still afraid to go there after sunset.
Barog Railway Station (Himachal Pradesh)
This beautiful station, nestled in the hills, has a sad story. Its engineer, Colonel Barog, killed himself after a construction mistake left him heartbroken. Locals believe his spirit still wanders near the tunnel he was building.
Ludhiana Railway Station (Punjab)
A rumour says the ghost of a woman who died a tragic death haunts a platform at Ludhiana station. Terrifying screams at midnight and figures that suddenly vanish still scare passengers and staff. That's why people think twice before going to this station at night.**Disclaimer:** All these stories about ghosts and spirits are based on local beliefs. Please note that there is no scientific proof for any of these claims.
