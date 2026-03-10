The mother of an accused in the Uttam Nagar murder case has approached the Delhi HC, fearing her house's demolition. A co-accused's house was already razed by civic authorities following the Holi day clash that led to a man's death.

Accused's Mother Seeks Protection from Delhi HC

The mother of one of the accused in the Uttam Nagar murder case has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the alleged demolition of her house and expressing apprehension that civic authorities may take similar action against their property.

The matter was mentioned before the bench led by the Chief Justice, which was informed that the house of a co-accused in the case has already been demolished. The petitioner submitted that there is a strong apprehension that their house may also be demolished by the authorities. Taking note of the submissions, the court allowed the mentioning and indicated that the matter is likely to be taken up for hearing later today after lunch.

Demolition Drive Follows Holi Clash

The development comes in the backdrop of a demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in connection with the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case, in which a 26-year-old man was killed. Four days after 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was allegedly beaten to death during a clash on the day of Holi in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar, civic authorities demolished portions of a house linked to the main accused.

According to police sources, the "encroached" portions of a three-storey house and some other allegedly illegal structures in the vicinity were razed during the demolition drive.

Officials stated that the house belonged to Umardeen (49) and his son Muzaffar (25), who are among those accused in the case. The plea before the High Court seeks protection against any similar demolition action against the petitioner's house. The matter is expected to be heard later in the day.

Case Update and Background

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday shared an update regarding the arrest of 7 more individuals and the apprehension of 1 minor who were wanted co-accused in the Uttam Nagar case.

The Initial Dispute

The incident dates back to Holi, which was on March 4, when a dispute reportedly broke out over a balloon, which later escalated into a violent altercation. (ANI)