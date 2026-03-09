An Indian Army soldier, Sepoy Akshit Sharma, has been reported missing during a river crossing training exercise in Sundarbani, Jammu and Kashmir. Extensive search operations involving the Army and civil agencies are currently underway to locate him.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps said, "During a River Crossing Training exercise conducted in the general area of Sundarbani, Sepoy Akshit Sharma was reported missing at around 12 pm today. Extensive search operations are underway with all available resources of the Indian Army and civil agencies being employed to locate the soldier."

Further details are awaited.