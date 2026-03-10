Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav accused the Centre of misleading the public about fuel stocks amid the West Asia crisis. The government has responded by ordering oil refineries to boost LPG production and manage domestic supply to ensure energy security.

SP MPs Accuse Government of Misleading Public on Fuel Crisis

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Sunday alleged that the Union government is "misleading" the public with respect to the fuel concerns arising out of the disruption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz as the military escalation in the Middle East enters into the second week. The SP MP pointed out that the West Asia conflict has triggered an energy crisis in the whole world. "There is a shortage in the whole world, but our government is misleading the public by saying there are adequate stocks of LPG, petrol, and diesel. 80% of crude oil coming into India comes from the Strait of Hormuz, which is shut right now. Due to the govt's wrong policies, the country is facing a loss," he said. The statement comes amid an alleged shortage of commercial LPG cylinders as a result of the West Asia crisis.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Moreover, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad flagged the potential rise in inflation in view of the alleged shortage, stating that the government will not be able to prevent the supply issues. "Their (govt) panel (three-member panel to examine supply issues) will not be able to prevent this. It will increase day by day, and the shortage of LPG cylinders will affect our economy, inflation will rise badly, and the government will become helpless. They are incapable of doing anything," he stated.

Centre Orders Refineries to Boost LPG Production

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued orders to oil refineries to increase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and directed that such additional output be channelled specifically for domestic use. This decision follows recent geopolitical disruptions that created constraints on the global fuel supply chain.

The government prioritised domestic LPG supply to households to ensure energy security for citizens amidst the ongoing uncertainty in the global oil and energy market due to the West Asia crisis. "In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on X.

New Booking Rules to Prevent Hoarding

To manage the current supply environment, the ministry introduced a 25-day inter-booking period for consumers to avoid hoarding and prevent black marketing. "The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced 25 day inter- booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing," the Ministry said. (ANI)