Opposition leaders slammed the Centre over cylinder shortages and price hikes amid the West Asia crisis. The government invoked the Essential Commodities Act and ordered refineries to boost LPG production to ensure domestic supply and energy security.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday slammed the Union government over the alleged shortage of commercial cylinders and said that the BJP-led Union government "talks big" while ordinary people continue to face hardships.

Government of India invoked the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to regulate the availability, supply and equitable distribution of petroleum and petroleum products and natural gas This decision followed recent geopolitical disruptions that created constraints on the global fuel supply chain.

Opposition Leaders Slam Centre

Chaturvedi further slammed the government and pointed to the recent hike in gas prices She told ANI, "We were lied to during the Question Hour of the Parliament. We were told that we have sufficient stock reserves. The situation today shows that this government is running on God's grace. They just talk big while the common people are the ones facing the troubles. Within a week, you've increased the gas prices even though you said we won't burden the citizens, but the first thing you did was exactly that."

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Congress MP Manish Tewari slammed the government for not holding a parliamentary discussion on the situation in West Asia. "We moved an adjournment motion yesterday because the war in West Asia and the greater Middle East has serious implications on India's energy security. The government has increased the price of LPG cylinders, and there is a shortage of cooking gas in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and other places. That is all we wanted to discuss yesterday. The war has just begun, and if it continues for a long time, what impact will it have on India's energy security?" Tewari said.

Government Measures to Ensure Supply

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued orders to oil refineries to increase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and directed that such additional output be channelled specifically for domestic use. This decision follows recent geopolitical disruptions that created constraints on the global fuel supply chain.

The government prioritised domestic LPG supply to households to ensure energy security for citizens amidst the ongoing uncertainty in the global oil and energy market due to the West Asia crisis.

"In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on the supply of LPG, the Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on X.

To manage the current supply environment, the ministry introduced a 25-day inter-booking period for consumers to avoid hoarding and prevent black marketing. "The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced 25 day inter- booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing. (ANI)