'Sleeping for 4 years?': Gujarat High Court rebukes civic body in Rajkot game zone fire case

On Sunday, the Gujarat High Court had taken suo motu cognizance of the fire tragedy, describing it as a prima facie "man-made disaster." The court noted that highly inflammable materials such as petrol, fibers, and fiberglass sheets were stored at the facility.

The Gujarat High Court on Monday (May 27) slammed the Rajkot civic body for its handling of the Game Zone fire incident that claimed 27 lives. After the civic body disclosed that the gaming center was built on unauthorized land and that a hearing regarding fire safety had been ongoing for four years, the court said, "Have you gone blind? Did you fall asleep? Now we do not trust the local system and the state government."

On Sunday, the Gujarat High Court had taken suo motu cognizance of the fire tragedy, describing it as a prima facie "man-made disaster." The court noted that highly inflammable materials such as petrol, fibers, and fiberglass sheets were stored at the facility.

Cyclone Remal updates: Cyclonic storm claims two lives in Bangladesh; All you need to know

In response to the incident, the Gujarat government on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of five officials, including two police inspectors and civic staff, for negligence in connection with the Rajkot game zone fire.

It has emerged that the facility, where the blaze erupted on Saturday, was operating without the required fire NOC (no objection certificate).

"The game zone had received permissions from the roads and buildings department. It had also submitted proof of fire safety equipment to obtain the fire NOC, which was under process and not yet completed," Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava informed reporters on Sunday.

The fire at the TRP Game Zone in the Nana-Mava locality of Rajkot on Saturday evening resulted in the deaths of 27 people, including children.

Latest Videos