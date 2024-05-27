Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Sleeping for 4 years?': Gujarat High Court rebukes civic body in Rajkot game zone fire case

    On Sunday, the Gujarat High Court had taken suo motu cognizance of the fire tragedy, describing it as a prima facie "man-made disaster." The court noted that highly inflammable materials such as petrol, fibers, and fiberglass sheets were stored at the facility.

    Sleeping for 4 years?': Gujarat High Court rebukes civic body in Rajkot game zone fire case AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 27, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    The Gujarat High Court on Monday (May 27) slammed the Rajkot civic body for its handling of the Game Zone fire incident that claimed 27 lives. After the civic body disclosed that the gaming center was built on unauthorized land and that a hearing regarding fire safety had been ongoing for four years, the court said, "Have you gone blind? Did you fall asleep? Now we do not trust the local system and the state government."

    On Sunday, the Gujarat High Court had taken suo motu cognizance of the fire tragedy, describing it as a prima facie "man-made disaster." The court noted that highly inflammable materials such as petrol, fibers, and fiberglass sheets were stored at the facility.

    Cyclone Remal updates: Cyclonic storm claims two lives in Bangladesh; All you need to know

    In response to the incident, the Gujarat government on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of five officials, including two police inspectors and civic staff, for negligence in connection with the Rajkot game zone fire.

    It has emerged that the facility, where the blaze erupted on Saturday, was operating without the required fire NOC (no objection certificate).

    "The game zone had received permissions from the roads and buildings department. It had also submitted proof of fire safety equipment to obtain the fire NOC, which was under process and not yet completed," Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava informed reporters on Sunday.

    The fire at the TRP Game Zone in the Nana-Mava locality of Rajkot on Saturday evening resulted in the deaths of 27 people, including children.

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 1:55 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: BJP protests over delayed road construction under Smart City by filling potholes in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    BJP protests over delayed road construction under Smart City by filling potholes in Thiruvananthapuram

    22-year-old serial killer inspired by KGF movie sentenced to life imprisonment in Bhopal vkp

    22-year-old serial killer inspired by KGF movie sentenced to life imprisonment in Bhopal

    Caught on camera: DJ shot dead inside bar in Jharkhand's Ranchi; disturbing CCTV footage goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: DJ shot dead inside bar in Jharkhand's Ranchi; disturbing CCTV footage goes viral (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: IMD forecasts 3-day break from monsoon, South India to remain unaffected by Cyclone Remal vkp

    Bengaluru: IMD forecasts 3-day break from monsoon, South India to remain unaffected by Cyclone Remal

    Bank holidays 2024: Banks to remain shut THESE days in June; check full list here AJR

    Bank holidays 2024: Banks to remain shut THESE days in June; check full list here

    Recent Stories

    Nagaland state lottery May 27, 2024: DEAR DWARKA winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery May 27, 2024: DEAR DWARKA winning number OUT

    Kerala: BJP protests over delayed road construction under Smart City by filling potholes in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    BJP protests over delayed road construction under Smart City by filling potholes in Thiruvananthapuram

    22-year-old serial killer inspired by KGF movie sentenced to life imprisonment in Bhopal vkp

    22-year-old serial killer inspired by KGF movie sentenced to life imprisonment in Bhopal

    Plumeria to Bougainvillea: 7 flowers that bloom in Monsoon ATG EAI

    Plumeria to Bougainvillea: 7 flowers that bloom in Monsoon

    Caught on camera: DJ shot dead inside bar in Jharkhand's Ranchi; disturbing CCTV footage goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: DJ shot dead inside bar in Jharkhand's Ranchi; disturbing CCTV footage goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon