UDF, LDF hartal in Wayanad over neglect of Chooralmala, Mundakkai landslide victims

A hartal is being observed in Wayanad today, jointly called by the UDF and LDF, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., in protest against the handling of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide disaster. The UDF is criticizing both the state and central governments for their response, while the LDF is targeting the central government for not declaring the landslide a national disaster.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 8:24 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 8:24 AM IST

Wayanad: The United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) have jointly called for a hartal in Wayanad on Tuesday (Nov 19) in response to the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide disaster. The hartal that began from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. urges people to keep vehicles off the roads and shops closed in solidarity. As part of the protest, the UDF will hold marches to post offices in Kalpetta, Mananthavady, and Sultan Bathery in the morning.

Centre denies Kerala's request to declare Wayanad landslide as 'national disaster'

Despite the hartal, vehicles, including KSRTC buses, were seen operating in Kalpetta town during the early hours. However, UDF activists blocked vehicles in Lakkidi, urging compliance with the protest. The LDF will organize protest demonstrations throughout Wayanad, including in Kalpetta. 

The UDF has initiated the hartal to draw attention to the shortcomings of both the Central and Kerala governments in managing the landslide disaster. Meanwhile, the LDF is protesting against the Central government’s decision not to classify the Wayanad landslide as a national disaster.

The central government informed the Kerala government last week that there is no provision to classify any calamity as a "national disaster." This clarification came in response to Kerala’s request to label the July 30 landslides in Wayanad, which claimed over 400 lives, as such. The Centre’s stance has sparked criticism from various political parties. Congress General Secretary and Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Priyanka Gandhi described the decision as a “shocking injustice” to those who endured immense loss and suffering.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityananda Rai, dismissed the possibility of declaring the Wayanad landslides a "national disaster," a move that would have enabled the state to receive additional central aid. In a letter dated November 10 to Prof K V Thomas, Kerala’s representative in New Delhi, Rai stated that disaster management is primarily the responsibility of state governments, with the Centre offering necessary logistical and financial support to assist their efforts.

