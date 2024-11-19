Karnataka: Top Naxal leader Vikram Gowda shot dead in anti-Naxal operation in Udupi

Top Naxal leader Vikram Gowda was killed during an anti-Naxal operation in Karkala, Udupi district, Karnataka. Gowda had been active in Sringeri, Narasimharajapura, Karkala, and Udupi regions, leading to intensified combing operations by authorities.
 

Karnataka: Top Naxal leader Vikram Gowda killed in encounter during anti-Naxal operation in Udupi anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 9:09 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

Udupi: During a combing operation in Hebri taluk’s Kabbinale area, personnel from the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) killed prominent Naxal leader Vikram Gowda. This marks the first reported encounter in Udupi district in over 13 years. The operation was launched after credible intelligence indicated Naxal activity in the region. When the ANF team spotted five Naxal members, they came under fire, prompting a return fire that resulted in Vikram Gowda’s death. The other Naxals reportedly escaped into the dense forest.

Vikram Gowda had been actively involved in Naxal activities across Sringeri, Narasimharajapura, Karkala, and Udupi in recent days. Reports indicate an increase in Naxalite activity in these regions, which led to intensified combing operations by anti-Naxal forces.

According to sources, the Naxal group had arrived in Kabbinale village late Monday night to gather necessary supplies when the encounter occurred. The ANF had increased its combing efforts in the area based on reliable intelligence about Naxal activities.

Vikram Gowda, originally from Kabbinale, was the commander of the Netravati unit within the Naxal movement. His significant role in Naxal operations had made him a primary target for law enforcement agencies.

Mundgaru Latha, Jayanna, and Vanajaksi are the ones who escaped reportedly. According to the police, they had returned to the Udupi forest area from Kerala two months ago. A manhunt has been intensified for the escaped Maoist leaders.

