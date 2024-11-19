Zeenat Aman turns 73: Check Bollywood icon's love life, controversies

Entertainment
The actress who set the trend of Western and glamorous style in Bollywood has turned 73. This trendsetting actress is Zeenat Aman
Zeenat Aman worked in about 100 films in her career. Her first film, Hungama, came out in 1971. She gained recognition from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna
Many of Zeenat Aman's films were box office hits, but her personal life was a failure. She did not find true love
It is said that Zeenat Aman and Sanjay Khan became close during their film work together. They even got married in 1978
The relationship between Zeenat Aman and Sanjay Khan did not last long. Sanjay was already married and a father of four. Zeenat and Sanjay didn't work out, and they divorced
In 1979, during a party at a Mumbai hotel, Sanjay Khan publicly assaulted Zeenat Aman. Sanjay hit her so hard that her jaw was broken and one eye was damaged
After separating Zeenat Aman married flop hero Mazhar Khan. However, this marriage also did not suit her. Mazhar also used to physically abuse Zeenat under influence of alcohol
Fed up with Mazhar Khan's beatings, Zeenat Aman filed for divorce. Before the divorce could happen, Mazhar died due to kidney failure