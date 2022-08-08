Shrikant Tyagi still on the run; his 'goons' visit Noida housing society

Residents claimed that the Noida Police allowed the goons, who had come on Sunday night to intimidate the woman who took on the self-styled BJP leader, to escape. Local Member of Parliament Mahesh Sharma termed the Noida Police as incompetent and said that he would lodge a complaint with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and seek the suspension of police personnel who failed to perform their duty.

The Noida Police will slap Gangster Act against self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi who remains on the run ever since an FIR was lodged against him for assaulting a woman.

According to reports, Tyagi's illegal properties would be sealed, and more teams deployed to locate and arrest him. The police action comes after goons reached the Grand Omaxe complex in Noida's Sector 93B to harass a woman who confronted Shrikant Tyagi.

The woman had allegedly objected to the plantation of some trees by Tyagi, citing encroachment and violation of rules. During their argument, Tyagi was caught on video misbehaving with the woman, abusing and threatening her.

Soon after the video of the incident went viral on Friday, police booked him under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. The National Commission for Women (NCW) demanded his arrest.

Tyagi found himself in more trouble on Sunday after another FIR was lodged against him for running a sports utility vehicle with Uttar Pradesh government stickers. To note, the BJP has completely disassociated itself from Tyagi even though Congress leaders shared photographs of him with BJP leaders.

Tyagi had identified himself as a national executive member of BJP's Kisan Morcha and Yuva Samiti's national coordinator.

On Sunday night, the issue took yet another twist when over a dozen goons allegedly arrived at the housing complex to intimidate the woman who had taken on Tyagi. Members of the housing society intervened. A massive showdown ensued as local Member of Parliament Mahesh Sharma reached the spot and confronted the cops for allowing most of the goons to escape.

Terming the Noida Police as incompetent, Sharma said that he would lodge a complaint with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and seek the suspension of police personnel who failed to perform their duty. Meanwhile, the Noida police claim that six of the goons had been picked up while the hunt was on for the remaining.

Meanwhile, eight teams of Noida police are trying to nab Tyagi. Alok Singh, Noida Police Commissioner, said that the woman's family had been provided security and the license of the security in the society will also be cancelled soon.

