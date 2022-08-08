Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shrikant Tyagi still on the run; his 'goons' visit Noida housing society

    Residents claimed that the Noida Police allowed the goons, who had come on Sunday night to intimidate the woman who took on the self-styled BJP leader, to escape. Local Member of Parliament Mahesh Sharma termed the Noida Police as incompetent and said that he would lodge a complaint with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and seek the suspension of police personnel who failed to perform their duty.

    Shrikant Tyagi still on the run; his 'goons' visit Noida Housing Society
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 12:27 AM IST

    The Noida Police will slap Gangster Act against self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi who remains on the run ever since an FIR was lodged against him for assaulting a woman.

    According to reports, Tyagi's illegal properties would be sealed, and more teams deployed to locate and arrest him. The police action comes after goons reached the Grand Omaxe complex in Noida's Sector 93B to harass a woman who confronted Shrikant Tyagi. 

    Also Read: 'Received no help...' Commonwealth Games wrestling bronze winner embarrasses Arvind Kejriwal

    The woman had allegedly objected to the plantation of some trees by Tyagi, citing encroachment and violation of rules. During their argument, Tyagi was caught on video misbehaving with the woman, abusing and threatening her. 

    Soon after the video of the incident went viral on Friday, police booked him under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. The National Commission for Women (NCW) demanded his arrest.

    Tyagi found himself in more trouble on Sunday after another FIR was lodged against him for running a sports utility vehicle with Uttar Pradesh government stickers. To note, the BJP has completely disassociated itself from Tyagi even though Congress leaders shared photographs of him with BJP leaders.

    Tyagi had identified himself as a national executive member of BJP's Kisan Morcha and Yuva Samiti's national coordinator.

    On Sunday night, the issue took yet another twist when over a dozen goons allegedly arrived at the housing complex to intimidate the woman who had taken on Tyagi. Members of the housing society intervened. A massive showdown ensued as local Member of Parliament Mahesh Sharma reached the spot and confronted the cops for allowing most of the goons to escape. 

    Terming the Noida Police as incompetent, Sharma said that he would lodge a complaint with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and seek the suspension of police personnel who failed to perform their duty. Meanwhile, the Noida police claim that six of the goons had been picked up while the hunt was on for the remaining.

    Meanwhile, eight teams of Noida police are trying to nab Tyagi. Alok Singh, Noida Police Commissioner, said that the woman's family had been provided security and the license of the security in the society will also be cancelled soon. 

    Also Read: SpiceJet passengers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 minutes

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 12:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Law is no bad, people's mentality is Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed over rape remarks

    'Law is not bad, people's mentality is...' Rajasthan CM Gehlot slammed over rape remarks

    Sri Lanka tells China to defer docking high-tech ship in Hambantota

    Sri Lanka tells China to defer docking high-tech ship in Hambantota

    Maha cabinet expansion likely before August 15; Fadnavis to get Home - adt

    Maha cabinet expansion likely before August 15; Fadnavis to get Home

    Commonweath Games wrestling bronze winner Divya Kakran embarasses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    'Received no help...' Commonwealth Games wrestling bronze winner embarrasses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    SpiceJet passengers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 min - adt

    SpiceJet passengers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 min

    Recent Stories

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from August 8 to August 14 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 8 to August 14

    Hockey India slams FIH over Commonwealth Games clock fiasco in semifinal match

    'Happens when India plays...' Hockey India slams FIH over CWG clock fiasco

    Law is no bad, people's mentality is Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed over rape remarks

    'Law is not bad, people's mentality is...' Rajasthan CM Gehlot slammed over rape remarks

    Sexy Pictures: Did you know Jennifer Lopez's voluptuous backside insured for 28 million dollars? RBA

    Sexy Pictures: Did you know Jennifer Lopez's voluptuous backside insured for 28 million dollars?

    Sri Lanka tells China to defer docking high-tech ship in Hambantota

    Sri Lanka tells China to defer docking high-tech ship in Hambantota

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon