Atul Subhash suicide case: Allahabad HC grants 4-week transit anticipatory bail to accused-wife's uncle

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted transit anticipatory bail for a period of four weeks to Sushil Singhania, the uncle of the estranged wife of 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, in connection with a case of abetment to suicide. Singhania is one of the accused in the case, which stems from allegations made by Subhash’s family following his tragic death.

A bench of Justice Ashutosh Srivastava noted that denying interim protection would cause irreversible harm to the accused, preventing him from seeking a pre-arrest bail application before a competent court in Karnataka, where the case is registered. The court emphasized that, based on a prima facie review of the suicide note left behind by Subhash, the allegations of instigating suicide were directed primarily at the Principal Judge of the Family Court in Jaunpur, Subhash’s mother-in-law, and his wife, Nikita Singhania. Singhania’s role was described as allegedly threatening the deceased over the phone and in person, with claims of threats involving violence and false legal cases.

The court also referred to a 2023 Supreme Court judgment in Priya Indoria v. State of Karnataka, where it was noted that the High Court has the jurisdiction to grant transit anticipatory bail to enable an accused to approach the court of competent jurisdiction, even when the offense is registered outside its territory.

In light of this, the Allahabad High Court granted the transit anticipatory bail to Singhania, under Section 173(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C.), on the condition that he furnish a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 with two sureties of like amount. The court further directed that Singhania be available for questioning by the police as required.

This ruling comes after the arrest of Nikita Singhania, her mother, Nisha Singhania, and her brother, Anurag Singhania, in connection with the same case. Their anticipatory bail plea became infructuous following their arrests, leaving only Singhania’s petition for consideration.

Atul Subhash, who died by suicide in Bengaluru, had left behind a ‘justice is due’ placard and a detailed 24-page suicide note. In the note, as well as an 81-minute video, Subhash accused his wife and her family of subjecting him to continuous harassment during an ongoing legal dispute over divorce, alimony, and child custody in Jaunpur’s Family Court.

An FIR was subsequently filed by Subhash’s brother, Bikas Kumar, accusing the family members of abetment to suicide. The case has since garnered significant media attention, highlighting the complexity of family disputes and their tragic consequences.

