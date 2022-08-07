'Received no help...' Commonwealth Games wrestling bronze winner embarrasses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Indian wrestler Divya Kakran, who won a bronze medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games, told Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that she has been living in Delhi for the last 20 years but has not received any help from the state government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was taken off-guard by wrestler Divya Kakran who won a bronze medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games. The wrestler claimed that she had been living in Delhi for the last 20 years but had not received any help from the state government.

Kejriwal had taken to Twitter to congratulate Divya. When translated from Hindi, his post on Saturday read: "Well done, wrestlers. Our wrestlers have made a splash in the Commonwealth Games. In wrestling, India got a total of 6 medals in a single day, out of which 3 were gold. Many congratulations to Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia for their Gold, Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal for their Bronze medals."

Showing her pain while expressing gratitude, Divya wrote, "A heartfelt thank you to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi for congratulating me on the medal. I have a request for you that I have been living in Delhi for the last 20 years and practising my sport wrestling. Until now, I have not been given any reward or help from the state government."

She further said, "I request you that the way you honour players who play from any other state despite being from Delhi, I should also be honoured in the same way."

This is not the first time that Divya has raised this issue.

Divya is a player honoured with the Arjuna award. She has won medals in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Championships. In 2018, Divya raised the issue of players not getting the necessary support in front of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Divya had then said that her calls went unanswered despite the chief minister assuring her that she would get more help in the future. "It is good that you are congratulating and rewarding us today, but when we needed it the most, no support was given," she claimed.

Kejriwal has congratulated other Commonwealth Games medal winners. He wrote on Twitter on Sunday, "Vinesh Phogat and Naveen Kumar got gold, Deepak Nehra, Pooja Gehlot and Pooja Sihag got bronze medals in wrestling. Boxers Mohammad Hasamuddin and Rohit Tokas have won bronze medals. In Para-Table Tennis, Bhavina Patel won Gold, and Sonalben Patel won Bronze. Many congratulations to all the winning players."

