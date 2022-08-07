Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Received no help...' Commonwealth Games wrestling bronze winner embarrasses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Indian wrestler Divya Kakran, who won a bronze medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games, told Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that she has been living in Delhi for the last 20 years but has not received any help from the state government.

    Commonweath Games wrestling bronze winner Divya Kakran embarasses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 7, 2022, 5:12 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was taken off-guard by wrestler Divya Kakran who won a bronze medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games. The wrestler claimed that she had been living in Delhi for the last 20 years but had not received any help from the state government.

    Also Read: 'A+ ... True leader': PM Modi's words of motivation for wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins hearts

    Kejriwal had taken to Twitter to congratulate Divya. When translated from Hindi, his post on Saturday read: "Well done, wrestlers. Our wrestlers have made a splash in the Commonwealth Games. In wrestling, India got a total of 6 medals in a single day, out of which 3 were gold. Many congratulations to Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia for their Gold, Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal for their Bronze medals."

    Showing her pain while expressing gratitude, Divya wrote, "A heartfelt thank you to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi for congratulating me on the medal. I have a request for you that I have been living in Delhi for the last 20 years and practising my sport wrestling. Until now, I have not been given any reward or help from the state government."

    She further said, "I request you that the way you honour players who play from any other state despite being from Delhi, I should also be honoured in the same way."

    This is not the first time that Divya has raised this issue.

    Divya is a player honoured with the Arjuna award. She has won medals in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Championships. In 2018, Divya raised the issue of players not getting the necessary support in front of Chief Minister Kejriwal. 

    Divya had then said that her calls went unanswered despite the chief minister assuring her that she would get more help in the future. "It is good that you are congratulating and rewarding us today, but when we needed it the most, no support was given," she claimed.

    Kejriwal has congratulated other Commonwealth Games medal winners. He wrote on Twitter on Sunday, "Vinesh Phogat and Naveen Kumar got gold, Deepak Nehra, Pooja Gehlot and Pooja Sihag got bronze medals in wrestling. Boxers Mohammad Hasamuddin and Rohit Tokas have won bronze medals. In Para-Table Tennis, Bhavina Patel won Gold, and Sonalben Patel won Bronze. Many congratulations to all the winning players."

    Also Read: Black magic kills 5-year-old girl in Nagpur; parents and aunt arrested

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2022, 5:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SpiceJet passengers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 min - adt

    SpiceJet passengers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 min

    Why South African and Namibian cheetahs coming to India is risky

    Why South African and Namibian cheetahs coming to India is risky

    Parliament turning 'dysfunctional', institutions tamed: Chidambaram

    Parliament turning 'dysfunctional', institutions tamed: Chidambaram

    Maha cyber cell warns people against fake video calls, friend requests from unknown people - adt

    Maha cyber cell warns people against fake video calls, friend requests from unknown people

    PM Narendra Modi words of motivation for wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins hearts

    'A+ ... True leader': PM Modi's words of motivation for wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins hearts

    Recent Stories

    Disha Patani's sexy video, pictures from her latest photoshoot in a low-cut blouse RBA

    Disha Patani's sexy video, pictures from her latest photoshoot in a low-cut blouse

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 to be announced on August 8; know time, websites here - adt

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 to be announced on August 8; know time, websites here

    Taapsee Pannu's SEX life is why she never invited to Koffee With Karan? RBA

    Taapsee Pannu's SEX life is why she never invited to Koffee With Karan?

    Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk RBA

    Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk says, "In Memory of Mom’s Guilt, Raging Boobs"

    SpiceJet passengers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 min - adt

    SpiceJet passengers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 min

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon