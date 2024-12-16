Gujarat police uncover cyber crime network: Rs 50 crore laundered through 42 bank accounts, 8 arrested

Police in Junagadh, Gujarat, have uncovered an intricate network allegedly involved in channeling money from cyber fraud into numerous bank accounts, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals, an official revealed on Monday.

An investigation into 42 out of nearly 200 suspicious bank accounts revealed that cybercriminals had deposited a staggering Rs 50 crore, acquired through fraudulent activities targeting people across various states.

According to Nilesh Jajadia, Range IGP, Junagadh, the group appeared to be working on behalf of inter-state cybercriminals, aiding in the laundering of illicit funds. They reportedly secured bank accounts through illegal means and offered commissions to individuals for their involvement.

The funds deposited by victims into these accounts were quickly withdrawn and redirected to fraudsters across India using hawala networks and angadias, Jajadia explained.

The main accused, a resident of Ahmedabad, admitted to procuring over 200 bank accounts by enticing account holders with commissions under false pretenses, he added.

"Out of these 200 bank accounts, we collected information on 82 such accounts. After analysing 42 accounts, we have found that Rs 50 crore of cyber fraud money was deposited in them," he told reporters.

He stated that the police began investigating about a month ago after receiving intelligence regarding the activities of a gang operating in Junagadh and nearby districts.

"The intel says the gang members obtained bank accounts from genuine account holders through fraudulent means and offering commission on money transferred by cyber fraudsters located in different states," Jajadia said.

He mentioned that an account holder, whose account was allegedly misused, approached the cyber police, prompting the registration of an FIR under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

"We are investigating two channels --- one leading to the main cyber fraudsters who lure victims into deposit money in these accounts, and another who obtain these bank accounts and withdraw money before sending them to criminals," Jajadia said.

He stated that among the eight individuals arrested so far, two are from Ahmedabad and were directly connected with the main cyber fraudsters. Five others acted as local agents, tasked with recruiting bank account holders, while another accused is a woman who facilitated the withdrawal and transfer of funds to fraudsters through hawala networks and angadias.

The investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with bank officials to gather details of accounts that could be exploited for criminal activities, he added.

According to officials, Junagadh police have identified 82 bank accounts linked to the fraud, with 152 online complaints filed against these accounts on the national cybercrime portal by victims from across the country.

