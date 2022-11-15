Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha Walkar killing revives horrifying memories of Anupama Gulati murder case

    Twelve years before Shraddha Walkar's murder shook the country, Dehradun lived its own nightmare with the Anupama Gulati killing, in which her husband sawed her body into 72 pieces and froze them, before dumping them over several days.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 6:37 PM IST

    Twelve years before Shraddha Walkar's murder rocked the nation, Dehradun lived its own nightmare with the Anupama Gulati killing, in which her husband sawed her body into 72 pieces and froze them before dumping them over several days.

    The two horrifying murders share a number of characteristics. Dehradun experts claimed that they demonstrate not only the killers' cruelty but also the fact that the killings were planned out and not carried out in a fit of rage. 

    Also read: Shraddha murder: Shocking Delhi crime inspired by TV show 'Dexter'; incense used to evade smell

    The Anupama Gulati murder case was discovered under the leadership of former Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police G S Martolia, who told PTI that such murderers could not be categorised as "normal."

    "In my entire career, I had never come across a case like this where the killer perpetrated such brutal atrocities on the dead body," Martolia added. 

    Such murders do not occur by accident. Arguments and instances of marital violence are early warning signs, he claimed.

    The murderers, in both cases, used a fridge or a deep freezer to conceal the body's fragments and the foul odour, in addition to a saw to cut up the victim's body.

    Anupama Gulati's husband, Rajesh Gulati, went to the Mussoorie diversion on Rajpur Road for days to dump the body parts in a drain, just as Walkar's killer Aftab Poonawala kept going to the forest area of Chhatarpur after midnight to dispose of the body parts.

    Also read: Delhi murder: Aaftab brought another woman home while Shraddha's body parts were still in fridge

    In all instances, the murderers were cunning enough to conceal the horrifying crime from their neighbours for months. By sending them messages from her email address, Anupama Gulati's husband deceived her family and friends.

    For weeks, Poonawala maintained Shraddha Walkar's social media profiles.

    Anupama was killed on October 17, 2010; however, it wasn't discovered until December 12. It became apparent when her brother called the authorities after going several days without hearing from his sister.

    Also read: Shraddha murder: 'He would murder me...' Victim's friend received 'help' text on WhatsApp

    In Shraddha Walkar's case, a friend told her brother that her phone was unusable, and as a result, her father went to the police and reported her missing.

    By maintaining contact with their loved ones who are far away, families and friends, according to Martolia, can actively contribute to preventing or checking such events. Rajesh Gulati, a software engineer, is Anupama Gulati's husband and is currently incarcerated for life.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 6:37 PM IST
