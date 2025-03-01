Khushi Kapoor’s no-makeup look goes VIRAL, internet asks: 'Is that really her?' [PHOTOS]

Khushi Kapoor was spotted outside the gym without makeup, and the photos went viral on social media. Fans reacted to the look, having difficulty recognizing her.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor was recently spotted outside a gym in Mumbai. Her no-makeup look went viral, sparking reactions from fans and trollers who questioned her unfiltered appearance.

 


article_image2

During this time, Khushi appeared in an all-black look without makeup. Khushi also posed for the paparazzi there.

article_image3

Khushi Kapoor’s gym photos are going viral on social media, sparking trolling. Many users reacted to her no-makeup look, questioning her appearance and comparing it to her usual glamorous style.

article_image4

Social media users are struggling to recognize Khushi Kapoor in her latest viral photos. Many are surprised by her no-makeup look, sparking discussions and comparisons to her usual appearance.

article_image5

Khushi Kapoor was last seen in Lovyapa and will soon appear in the Netflix film Nazdikiyan. Fans are excited to see her in this upcoming romantic drama.

 

