Khushi Kapoor’s no-makeup look goes VIRAL, internet asks: 'Is that really her?' [PHOTOS]

Khushi Kapoor was spotted outside the gym without makeup, and the photos went viral on social media. Fans reacted to the look, having difficulty recognizing her.

Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor was recently spotted outside a gym in Mumbai. Her no-makeup look went viral, sparking reactions from fans and trollers who questioned her unfiltered appearance.

During this time, Khushi appeared in an all-black look without makeup. Khushi also posed for the paparazzi there.

Khushi Kapoor’s gym photos are going viral on social media, sparking trolling. Many users reacted to her no-makeup look, questioning her appearance and comparing it to her usual glamorous style.

Social media users are struggling to recognize Khushi Kapoor in her latest viral photos. Many are surprised by her no-makeup look, sparking discussions and comparisons to her usual appearance.

Khushi Kapoor was last seen in Lovyapa and will soon appear in the Netflix film Nazdikiyan. Fans are excited to see her in this upcoming romantic drama.

Latest Videos