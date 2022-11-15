Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha murder: 'He would murder me...' Victim's friend received 'help' text on WhatsApp

    The 27-year-old was found murdered and dismembered in New Delhi by her lover. Shraddha and Aftab were in a relationship since 2018. Initially, they lived happily, then Sharddha started telling her friends that Aftab beats her.

    Shraddha murder He would murder me Victim s friend received help text on WhatsApp gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

    Shocking details are emergibg from the investigation into the gruesome murder case of the 27-year-old Shraddha Walker that has sent shockwaves across the country. Investigations have shed light into the relationship with her live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who reportedly confessed to strangulating her, dismembering and disposing off her 

    In September, Shraddha's friend informed her family in Palghar, Maharashtra, of her disappearance, sparking an investigation into the barbaric murder case.

    Shraddha's friend Laxman Nadar said that she and Aaftab would frequently argue and quarrel. "She once messaged me on WhatsApp and requested me to get her out of her house. She said that if she spent that night with him (Aaftab), he would murder her,' stated Nadar.

    Also Read | Shraddha murder: Shocking Delhi crime inspired by TV show 'Dexter'; incense used to evade smell

    Another friend, Rajat Shukla, said: 'Since 2018, Shraddha and Aaftab have been dating. Initially, they lived happily, then Shraddha started saying that Aaftab used to beat her. Although she wanted to, she was unable to leave him. For work, they relocated to Delhi.' 

    She allegedly requested the accused to get married, which infuriated Aaftab, who then killed her, and their relationship soured shortly after. Aaftab murdered the 27-year-old woman and then sliced her body into 35 pieces, placed them in a refrigerator, and dispersed the fragments across the national capital to evade capture. Aaftab eventually confessed to the demonic crime that had shocked the entire country after Delhi Police narrowed in on him and arrested him.

    Also Read | Delhi Police cracks brutal murder case; girl's body was chopped into 35 pieces; parts disposed of across city

    Police claim that Aaftab said that after killing his partner by strangling her on May 18, he then dismembered her body with a sharp object and purchased a refrigerator to keep the parts. He allegedly went outside at night for the following 16 days to dispose of the parts, including in the bush and trash dumps in Mehrauli.

    The Dexter television programme, according to the police, served as Aaftab's inspiration. After dismembering Walker's body, the assailant "wiped the floor with detergents and used agarbattis to get rid of the bad stench," the police said.

    Also Read | 51 MPs, 71 MLAs face money laundering cases: Amicus curiae tells Supreme Court

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former CJI Justice UU Lalit Exclusive Interview EWS reservation verdict, collegium system and more

    Ex-CJI Justice UU Lalit Exclusive: 'Went by my conscience in verdict on EWS reservation'

    Mainpuri bypoll: BJP fields Raghuraj Singh Shakya against Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav AJR

    Mainpuri bypoll: BJP fields Raghuraj Singh Shakya against Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav

    World population projected to reach 8 billion today; see where India stands AJR

    World population projected to reach 8 billion today; see where India stands

    51 MPs, 71 MLAs face money laundering cases: Amicus curiae tells Supreme Court AJR

    51 MPs, 71 MLAs face money laundering cases: Amicus curiae tells Supreme Court

    Six ethnic groups call for statewide bandh in Assam to demand ST status today; check details AJR

    Six ethnic groups call for statewide bandh in Assam to demand ST status today; check details

    Recent Stories

    tennis Novak Djokovic fans thrilled as 9-time champion gets visa nod to play in Australian Open 2023 snt

    Novak Djokovic fans thrilled as tennis icon gets visa nod to play in Australian Open 2023

    Erling Haaland receives bold 28-day loan bid from 7th-tier Ashton United; here is what Manchester City fans want him to do-ayh

    Haaland receives bold 28-day loan bid from 7th-tier Ashton United; here's what City fans want him to do

    Vivo X90 series to launch on Nov 22 with Zeiss optics cameras 120W fast charging report gcw

    Vivo X90 series to launch on Nov 22 with Zeiss optics cameras, 120W fast charging

    Former CJI Justice UU Lalit Exclusive Interview EWS reservation verdict, collegium system and more

    Ex-CJI Justice UU Lalit Exclusive: 'Went by my conscience in verdict on EWS reservation'

    Mainpuri bypoll: BJP fields Raghuraj Singh Shakya against Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav AJR

    Mainpuri bypoll: BJP fields Raghuraj Singh Shakya against Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon