Shraddha murder: 'He would murder me...' Victim's friend received 'help' text on WhatsApp

The 27-year-old was found murdered and dismembered in New Delhi by her lover. Shraddha and Aftab were in a relationship since 2018. Initially, they lived happily, then Sharddha started telling her friends that Aftab beats her.

Shocking details are emergibg from the investigation into the gruesome murder case of the 27-year-old Shraddha Walker that has sent shockwaves across the country. Investigations have shed light into the relationship with her live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who reportedly confessed to strangulating her, dismembering and disposing off her

In September, Shraddha's friend informed her family in Palghar, Maharashtra, of her disappearance, sparking an investigation into the barbaric murder case.

Shraddha's friend Laxman Nadar said that she and Aaftab would frequently argue and quarrel. "She once messaged me on WhatsApp and requested me to get her out of her house. She said that if she spent that night with him (Aaftab), he would murder her,' stated Nadar.

Another friend, Rajat Shukla, said: 'Since 2018, Shraddha and Aaftab have been dating. Initially, they lived happily, then Shraddha started saying that Aaftab used to beat her. Although she wanted to, she was unable to leave him. For work, they relocated to Delhi.'

She allegedly requested the accused to get married, which infuriated Aaftab, who then killed her, and their relationship soured shortly after. Aaftab murdered the 27-year-old woman and then sliced her body into 35 pieces, placed them in a refrigerator, and dispersed the fragments across the national capital to evade capture. Aaftab eventually confessed to the demonic crime that had shocked the entire country after Delhi Police narrowed in on him and arrested him.

Police claim that Aaftab said that after killing his partner by strangling her on May 18, he then dismembered her body with a sharp object and purchased a refrigerator to keep the parts. He allegedly went outside at night for the following 16 days to dispose of the parts, including in the bush and trash dumps in Mehrauli.

The Dexter television programme, according to the police, served as Aaftab's inspiration. After dismembering Walker's body, the assailant "wiped the floor with detergents and used agarbattis to get rid of the bad stench," the police said.

